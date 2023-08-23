Justin Spencer, a lightning-fast drummer and adrenaline seeker whose junk-rock group Recycled Percussion lit up Las Vegas stages for 11 years, is talking about his next “crazy stunt” — playing a drum kit atop a square platform attached to a hot air balloon somewhere over the Lakes Region.
It is just a handful of days before the group’s next over-the-top Sky Show at Arms Park in downtown Manchester, and the powerhouse drummer is ready to fly.
Spencer has always had a penchant for large-scale adventures. Last year, he was buried in a specialized box for 24 hours under 20,000 pounds of sand — with oxygen delivered through a pipe — at the Hopkinton State Fair in Contoocook.
“I have long had a passion for dangerous stunts and pushing the envelope, and this is high level,” he told his followers on Chaos and Kindness’ Facebook page.
He wants to attempt a 45-minute drum solo a mile in the air beneath the basket of a hot air balloon. He says he’ll don a harness but not a parachute. He had hoped to execute the feat before Saturday’s big Queen City concert, weather-permitting. All of the action camera and drone footage is set to be live streamed on social media.
“I wonder how dangerous hot air balloons are,” he muses aloud in an interview with the Union Leader earlier this week.
When Spencer opens the front door to his newly renovated condo in downtown Manchester this past Monday, he’s decked out in shorts with pink flamingos and a Chaos and Kindness t-shirt with a retro vibe.
The home he shares with his wife and two kids (ages 8 and 14) is an eclectic space. It’s partly a nod to the industrial backdrop of Manchester’s history with expansive wood, brick and exposed pipes painted black.
But it also pops with color and a vintage-meets-contemporary playfulness. There is a glittering light fixture hanging over a rectangular table; a trio of classic arcade games next to a pool table; rounded metal chairs covered in flag-like swatches of red, silver and blue in a sitting area, and an oversized wall mounting of a tape cassette labeled with “Make Happiness Louder.”
Spencer also shares the home and stage with Jimmy Luv, a New Jersey native who has Williams Syndrome.
“I met him three years ago at a NASCAR race and we immediately had a connection. He’s funny,” Spencer says. “I gave him my phone number and he called me the next day at 5 in the morning. And every day after that. I invited him up to New Hampshire to stay for a weekend and he never left. He’s with me every day.”
Thankfully, Jimmy Luv doesn’t call at 5 a.m. any longer.
“He’ll open the door to the bedroom and say, “Wake up! It’s 6 in the morning,” Spencer explains. “Yeah ... he’s finally sleeping in.”
How it startedRecycled Percussion, which also features Spencer’s cousin and fellow drummer, Ryan Vezina, got its start in the mid-1990s in Goffstown, where they took cues from street performers on New York streets and in subways, using overturned ladders, buckets and power tools as repurposed instruments.
After doing a high school talent show and then pounding the pavement — along with a kitchen sink or two — the group got a major visibility boost on the TV competition “America’s Got Talent.” It led to high-profile gigs in Las Vegas as well as performances in National Basketball Association and National Football League halftime shows.
Now the group operates its own home-state performance venue, Cake, in Laconia.
Spencer is animated the second a conversation starts, his thoughts racing toward the finish line of one sentence before dashing off on another sprint of words.
First things first are details about Saturday’s festival. It’s free for those in general admission areas. There also are VIP packages that range from $50 to $125 and get people closer to the stage. Arrive in Manchester early to scout out parking options, since up to 50,000 people are expected throughout the day’s events and night-time fireworks.
The music lineup also will include ‘80s hair-metal tribute band Mullet, originals and covers by Fighting Friday, the Tom Petty tribute band Running Down a Dream, and Where’s Adam, with Spencer’s 66-year-old father on guitar.
Making connectionsFor many fans, the draw of Recycled Percussion is more than the wild beats and feats, which include playing drums while suspended upside down over the stage.
The group describes its Chaos and Kindness brand as a lifestyle that promotes self-acceptance and positivity.
Through an Emmy Award-winning TV series (two of the statues sit on Spencer’s kitchen table) and a clothing line, the group’s efforts range from handing out backpacks and supplies for school kids to delivering unexpected cash gifts to those in need of a smile.
Giving back is a big outlet, says Spencer, who for years has been straightforward about his struggles with mental illness.
“I have type 2 bipolar disorder and panic disorder. It’s a lifelong battle. So for me, sometimes when I lose track of who I am or if I’m lacking purpose, maybe distracted by all the noise in the world, it helps to help someone else,” he says.
Jane Gutierrez, who grew up in Keene and now lives in Vermont, brought her 9-year-old son, Jordan, to their first Recycled Percussion show after hearing about the group’s live performances and its outreach efforts.
“Since a child I have been dealing with mental illness,” she says in an email sent to the Union Leader. “I needed to be a part of a family who understood me, unfortunately my family does not. I felt very alone and needed help.”
She went to a mental health seminar Spencer put together and took comfort in shared stories.
“I was around people who are like me. Not perfect but real and raw and struggling with mental health just like me. I shared my traumatic story of being a child growing up without my parents due to suicide. I met so many people who are (now) my family.”
She and her son will be part of the 200-person volunteer squad at this year’s show.
“My son is my everything. He has seen me at my lowest and my highest, so letting him know and showing him that his mommy is not alone has been beautiful.”