Recycled Percussion in action

Justin Spencer, a lightning-fast drummer and adrenaline seeker whose junk-rock group Recycled Percussion lit up Las Vegas stages for 11 years, is talking about his next “crazy stunt” — playing a drum kit atop a square platform attached to a hot air balloon somewhere over the Lakes Region. 

It is just a handful of days before the group’s next over-the-top Sky Show at Arms Park in downtown Manchester, and the powerhouse drummer is ready to fly.