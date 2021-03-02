New Hampshire-based band Recycled Percussion picked Keene on Tuesday morning as the location for its next Chaos & Kindness store.
“Our team is in complete agreement that this wonderful town in which our band has a long positive history would be a perfect place for us,” Justin Spencer said in a statement posted to Facebook.
Recycled Percussion got its start in Manchester in the 1990s when Spencer decided to use buckets and other recycled objects to build instruments, adding his cousin Ryan Vezina as a member. The band has a residency in Las Vegas, and has toured extensively.
The Chaos & Kindness clothes and merchandise brand started in 2016, and the group opened a flagship store to sell the goods in Laconia in 2019. The group also produces a reality television show that airs on WMUR.
The Keene store will be focused on connecting senior citizens and teens in the community, according to Spencer.
“I have a grand vision through my relationship with Roy Small in our Laconia store, of connecting youth and elderly together through our location. That’s going to be for me personally,” Spencer said.
The store garnered attention earlier this year when it announced it was considering Keene as well as Merrimack, Portsmouth and North Conway as possible locations for the new store. After a publicity generating tour of the four towns, Spencer announced the decision to come to Keene on Tuesday. He said Keene may not have been the most profitable possible location, but he wanted more than money for the next step.
“So our team spent weeks and countless hours debating our next step. It’s a big one, our decision came down to community over dollars. The town we have chosen may not generate the income some of the other places could, but the community, its people, its heart and its need for us seemed to stand out,” Spencer said.
The exact location of the store is not yet known, though the band has stated it plans to open in June. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Keene’s downtown, according to Mayor George Hansel, who welcomed news about the band’s decision.
“While we're still focused on getting through the pandemic, Keene's downtown is just bursting with creativity and optimism about the future,” Hansel said. “I know Recycled Percussion felt some of that energy when visited last week and they've made a smart decision choosing Keene for their next store location. I look forward to welcoming them to this very special community.”