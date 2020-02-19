MANCHESTER — Hook some tips at the 18th annual Fly Fish New Hampshire Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Executive Court Banquet Facility, 1199 S. Mammoth Road.
Look for more than 45 exhibitors, and cast about for seminars on fly fishing in New Hampshire and neighboring states.
Fly tiers from around New England will demonstrate their artistic use of fur and feathers, tinsel and braid to create artificial fishing flies. The tying demonstrations will spotlight new techniques, styles and patterns.
Local fly shops will present new products and fly-tying materials, and custom fly rod builders will displaying their wares.
Admission to the event, sponsored by Merrimack River Valley Chapter Trout Unlimited, is $10, or free for ages 12 and younger when accompanied by an adult.