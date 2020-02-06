JAFFREY — The classic opera “Rigoletto,” a tale of love and revenge, is reimagined on a dramatic water stage on Lake Constance, Bregenz, Austria.
As part of its ongoing Stage2Screen Series, the Park Theatre will reel out a screening of this creative production at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Jaffrey Woman’s Club, 33 Main St.
One of Verdi’s most famous works, “Rigoletto” centers on a father’s rage and a daughter’s shame. It features several of opera’s best-known arias, including Rigoletto’s passionate denouncement “Cortigiani, vil razza dannata,” Gilda’s dreamy “Caro nome” and the Duke’s instantly recognizable “La donna è mobile.” Verdi’s story was first performed in 1851 and is the first of a middle-period trio of masterpieces, alongside “La Traviata” and “Il Trovatore.”
This imaginative retelling of the opera features the Vienna Symphony Orchestra as well as the winner of Norway’s 2012 Opera and Ballet Grand Prize, Yngve Soberg, as Rigoletto. “Rigoletto on the Lake,” an opera set on a lake that borders Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, is directed and designed by the award-winning opera producer and filmmaker, Philipp Stölzl. A giant clown’s head and hands dominate the set, reacting and taking part in the story as it unfolds.
The Jaffrey screening of the 2019 production will include a 15-minute intermission with a recorded interview with the production’s stage design director. The opera is presented in Italian, with English subtitles. There is no official rating but can be considered PG-13.
Tickets are $15. Purchase in advance by calling 532-8888 or visiting theparktheatre.org.