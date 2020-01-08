PORTSMOUTH — New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) is taking on the powers that be this season, and Robin Hood, the outlaw archer and swordsman who steals from the rich to feed the poor, is leading the next charge.
“Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” playwright Ken Ludwig’s tale of loyalty, leadership and philanthropy, is a logical step, draw and parry, given NHTP’s 2019-2020 theme is “Can one person make a difference?”
“Everyone wants to rally behind Robin, and he is loyal to King Richard as he attempts his noble mission,” said NHTP Artistic Director Catherine Stewart. “Sherwood is a riotous show that poses interesting food-for-thought when you look a little deeper into the narrative and characters.”
Blair Hundertmark directs a cast of comic actors familiar to Seacoast audiences. Joel Iwaskiewicz dons Robin’s famous feathered cap, and is joined by Michael Towle as Sir Guy, Becky Fowler as Doerwynn, Jamie Bradley as Little John and Jenn Towle as Friar Tuck.
Look also for Amy Desrosiers’ return to the NHTP’s stage as Maid Marian. Theater-goers last saw her in “Pride & Prejudice’ earlier in the season.
Sam Bennett and and Shawn Crapo take on the villainous roles of Prince John and the Sheriff of Nottingham, respectively.
The show opens this weekend and runs through Jan. 26. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays.
For tickets, go to nhtheatreproject.org. Cost is $26 to $30.
In addition, NHTP’s next Community Connectors program, designed to open up conversations about issues affecting Portsmouth and beyond, is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
“We’re using the work on our mainstage productions as a gateway to dialogue, networking and decision-making on a community-wide scale,” Stewart said of this season’s focus.