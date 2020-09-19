T here’s nothing more timeless than a feud.
Lots of people claim to be suckers for a good love story, but if we’re really honest with ourselves, doesn’t having an enemy give us a reason to live?
So, let us be thankful to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and to Cue Zero Theatre Company for reminding us of two things worth fighting over: love and baseball.
Cue Zero is producing “Romeo and Juliet” for a Shakespeare in the (Ball)Park performance today [Sunday, Sept. 20] on the left-field grass at the Fisher Cats’ Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The Shakespeare play, a tale of young love amid the feud of the Capulet and Montague families of Verona, will be reimagined as a story of the rivalry between Red Sox and Yankees fans.
Rivalry on stage
It’s perfect, if you think about it, because “Romeo and Juliet” is a play about two groups of people perpetually at war, while the Red Sox and Yankees are two groups perpetually at war because, at least at the start, of a play. At least that’s how the story has been told.
It’s part of Red Sox lore that the team sold its best player, pitcher Babe Ruth, to New York after the 1919 season so broke team owner Harry Frazee, a Broadway producer, could stage “No, No, Nanette.”
The Red Sox had been the American League’s best team in the first two decades of the 20th century, but the sale of Ruth for $100,000 to the Yankees ended one dynasty and began a bigger one. New York took off after Ruth’s arrival as the “Sultan of Swat” gave up pitching and became a full-time hitter in New York, becoming the game’s first megastar.
It isn’t exactly true that Frazee sold Ruth to finance the play, which premiered in 1923, almost four years after the Babe left Boston. Frazee wasn’t broke when he made the deal, either. Rather, he had become sick of Ruth, who made clear by 1919 that he preferred hitting to pitching, squabbled with his manager, left the team before the season ended, and demanded a huge raise for the 1920 season. It’s a much more mundane story than the legend, which led in part to the creation of the “Curse of the Bambino.”
The Yankees went on to become legends after Ruth’s move south, while the Red Sox spent nearly nine decades being described as “star-crossed” because of their frustrating skill at being disappointing.
The phrase “star-crossed,” of course, comes from “Romeo and Juliet.” It’s the playwright’s description of the doomed young lovers. “Doomed” is a good word for the Red Sox between 1919 and 2003.
Plagues abound
Shakespeare at the (Ball)Park is being staged during a pandemic, and there are connections between plagues, Shakespeare and the Red Sox.
Shakespeare was born in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, but made his fortune in London. He retired to Stratford in 1611, two years after a plague ravaged the English capital. It’s not certain whether the plague hastened The Bard’s retirement.
Also of note: The Sox won their last World Series for 86 years in 1918, in a season shortened by World War I and marred by the outbreak of Spanish flu.
And there’s this: In “Romeo and Juliet,” Romeo’s friend Mercutio dies in a duel with Juliet’s cousin Tybalt. As he dies, Mercutio says, “a plague on both your houses!”
Most likely, baseball fans outside of New England and New York say the same about the Red Sox and Yankees.
Casting call
If we could cast Romeo and Juliet with people from Red Sox/Yankees past, who would get the nod?
The toughest role to cast, of course, is Juliet. But if we take a cue from Cue Zero Theater and expand the rivalry to the fans, we can tap longtime Yankees superfan Jennifer Lopez.
True, she is dating former Yanks great Alex Rodriguez, and she and A-Rod did just make a failed bid to buy New York’s other team, the Mets. However, if we rewind about 18 years, we recall that she was for a time engaged to Red Sox diehard Ben Affleck, whom we’ll cast as Romeo.
While Romeo and Juliet’s engagement ended in marriage and then death, Affleck and Lopez just never made it to the altar, breaking up in 2003.
Next, we’ll fill the role of Mercutio, close friend to Romeo and to the Montague family. Mercutio is royalty, the cousin of Prince Escalus, the prince of Verona. He is charismatic, a jester and a free spirit. The only casting choice is Boston’s Big Papi, the charismatic and free-spirited David Ortiz.
In the role of Juliet’s hot-headed cousin Tybalt, we’ll cast Reggie Jackson. He called himself The Straw that Stirs the Drink for a reason, and during his time in Yankee pinstripes he drew attention for the good, the bad and the ugly.
Since Tybalt kills Mercutio in the play, this casting choice has a sad result. But we’re sure the theatrics of Reggie killing Ortiz, and Big Papi’s court-jester personality, no doubt would be worth the price of admission. And besides, if we consider how Ortiz brutalized Yankee pitching during his career, maybe the New Yorkers have earned this one.
How about the feuding families? Let’s go with feuding owners. The late George Steinbrenner can play the rash-tempered Lord Capulet, while Sox owner John Henry would be the mild-mannered Lord Montague.
Lady Capulet’s role could be more than adequately filled by Yankees radio voice Suzyn Waldman, who’s from Boston and a former actress and singer of some note.
To play the fictional Lady Capulet, we’ll cast the fictional ”Tessie.” The original “Tessie” was a song about a parakeet from a long-forgotten play called “The Silver Slipper.” The Royal Rooters, the Red Sox’ early 20th-century fan club, adopted the song as its theme. The Dropkick Murphys’ updated version of “Tessie” coincided with the Sox’ dramatic reversal of the dreaded Curse in 2004.
We’re nearly there. In the role of Prince Escalus, who seems wary of the Capulets and Montagues, we’ll cast Fox television announcer Joe Buck. We don’t know if he dislikes the Red Sox and Yankees, but to hear the fans of both teams tell it, he sure does.
Benvolio is Romeo’s cousin in the play. He is a loyal, thoughtful comrade to the young lover. Why not Theo Epstein for this role? The former Red Sox general manager, the boy wonder who built Boston’s 2004 World Series winners, is also a longtime confidant of Ben Affleck.
Finally, there’s Friar Laurence and Friar John, the two holy men who try but fail to see the young lovers’ marriage come to fruition, and who eagerly hope for a reconciliation between the warring families.
As Friar Laurence we’ll pick Vin Scully, the longtime baseball voice who is one of the guardians of the game’s pastoral, almost reverential image who is in real life a devoutly religious man. (For you trivia fans out there, Scully’s first professional sports broadcast was at Boston’s Fenway Park, but it was a football game, not a baseball game. Maryland topped Harry Agganis-led Boston University — yes, BU, not BC — 14-13 that day in 1949.) For Scully’s humble assistant Friar John, how about Bob Costas, another baseball voice who approaches the game as if it were poetry.
Waiting in the wings
Every performance needs understudies, too, so we’ve found a place for other great names of Red Sox/Yankees lore. As rivals Romeo and Tybalt, we’ll tab two former catchers and bitter rivals: Carlton Fisk and the late Thurman Munson, whose 1976 on-field brawl is a seminal moment in the rivalry’s history. As Juliet, we’ll ask Drew Barrymore, who is familiar with portraying a Red Sox fan from the 2005 film “Fever Pitch.” (A note to movie snobs: “Fever Pitch” was taken from the British book “Fever Pitch” about British author Nick Hornby’s relationship with his oft-disappointing soccer team. Colin Firth played the starring role in that film, which is much superior to the baseball version, but I digress.)
The charismatic Mercutio could be played by Mickey Mantle, the charismatic Yankee legend. Casey Stengel, New York’s legendary manager of the 1940s and 50s, would be a splendid Lord Capulet, and Lord Montague would be ably played by Boston’s Splendid Splinter, Ted Williams. As the solemn Benvolio, let’s go with Yaz, legendary and taciturn Red Sox outfielder Carl Yastrzemski.
Really, Red Sox/Yankees lore is endless. There are dozens of names we could add to the cast list. What, dear reader, do you have in mind?
“The play’s the thing,” so said Hamlet in another of Shakespeare’s enduring works. So let’s break a leg, and play ball!