NEWMARKET — Smithsonian Folkways trio Lula Wiles will perform Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m. in the Stone School Series at the iconic Stone Church.
The singer-songwriter trio — Eleanor Buckland on guitar, Isa Burke on fiddle and guitar and “etc.,” and Mali Obamsawin on bass — are Maine natives who grew up playing together in summer music camps. They teamed up as Lula Wiles — named for an old Carter Family song — while studying at Berklee and Dartmouth.
The July 25 show is an outdoor, socially distanced performance. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30, with tables available for parties of two, four or six people.
Info: stonechurchrocks.com or 603-659-7700.