HAMPTON -- Karen Fralich felt euphoria as soon as she stepped onto the sand.
A sculptor whose masterpieces have impressed judges and spectators around the world for nearly three decades, Fralich has been stuck at her Toronto home while the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of all but one of her competitions -- this weekend's 20th Annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
“We’re all just living in this weird, bizarre pandemic world and it’s absolutely wonderful and cathartic to be here right now. We’re delighted to be here and do something fun and normal,” Fralich said Thursday as she began shaping her pile of sand into a sculpture she said will be an expression of her experience of the past five months.
Fralich is one of 10 world-class master sand sculptors competing in the event, which was postponed from its usual late-June date because of the pandemic.
The sculptors went straight to work after 200 tons of imported sand were delivered to the beach last week, spending a few days creating the 100-ton sponsor site with an enchanted theme before starting the solo competition Thursday morning.
The sculptures will be judged on Saturday and remain on display through Sept. 13 with lights for night viewing.
“I was hoping to bring a little normalcy back to the beach, and I think a lot of people are very happy with that,” said Greg Grady Sr., a Hampton resident and the event's organizer and founder.
The Hampton competition is this year's only one for Prince Edward Island’s Abe Waterman, too. He had feared it would be scrapped like the others.
“I’m just always happy to be here. It’s a great thing,” he said.
Like other competitors, Waterman wouldn’t reveal much about his piece ahead of time, saying only that it will be called “Yesterday’s Serenade.”
Thomas Koet, a native of the Netherlands now living in Florida, is calling his sculpture “Eye of the Beholder.” It will feature a woman deciding how to live out her day.
“It’s kind of like about how every day you get up and you have to choose how you’re going to look at things,” he said.
Grady’s son, Greg J. Grady of Derry, was glad to be back at the beach for the competition.
“It’s amazing to put on a show for the people to give them some normalcy and some joy. Hopefully we create some memories and extend the life of summer here a little bit,” he said.
Melissa Schlecht and her friend, Alison Mogle, stopped by to check out the sculptures while exploring Hampton Beach after moving to town from Ohio two days ago.
“It’s a breath of fresh air. We know what it was like to be shut up for three months and not be able to work in our capacity,” said Schlecht, who has spent the past two summers with Mogle working as a costumer at the Ogunquit Playhouse but was unemployed this summer because of the pandemic.
Katherine Foote and her 6-year-old daughter, Charlie, of Austin, Texas, have spent the summer in the area with friends and enjoyed seeing the sculptures for the first time.
“I love it, and I’m not normally interested in enchanted kinds of things,” Charlie said.
The two had fun studying the fine details.
“It’s cool to watch what they’re doing and how specific they are. You can stare at this for 30 minutes and find new stuff. That’s what we’ve been doing,” Foote said.