E arlier this week a section of Hampton Beach looked like an archaeological dig, with a group of people intently coaxing figures and shapes from 100 tons of sand. But this was no ancient world being discovered.
Before going head to head in the 20th annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic today through Saturday, 10 master sand sculptors from near and far joined forces in the last few days to conjure an “Enchanted Land in the Sand.”
You know you’ve entered this imaginative realm when you spy the sand gnome holding on tightly to reins from atop a large snail — a creature not usually associated with speed.
“In light of everything — a year of COVID-19 — we just wanted to have something light and fun,” said the event’s organizer, Greg Grady, of the sponsor site, which features all sorts of critters. “Children really love it. There are owls, squirrels, a frog, lady bugs and a fairy.”
There’s also a sandy ogre with a goofy grin that hints at an underbite. He’s making his own sand castle.
It’s all the prelude to the individual sand sculpting competition. The popular event usually takes place in June but the festivities were moved to the start of September this year.
In one bright spot, the change of date meant being able to coax back one former competitor, whose schedule tends to conflict with the early summer date of the Hampton Beach event. Thomas Keot of Satellite Beach, Fla., the 2010 World Champion of Sand Sculpting, has competed at Hampton Beach twice over the past two decades. Top-placing finishers earn the right to come back for the following year’s competition.
“He’s extremely talented but never able to make it back in June because of his commitments,” Grady said.
The field also includes last year’s top finisher, Montreal’s Melineige Beauregard, who crafted the 2019 sculpture “Breaking Out,” a figure of a woman who from the front appears to be splintering into pieces, and from the back reveals a small figure of a smiling girl — an inner child — breaking her way out from within. Beauregard was grand champion of the first All Woman World Championship of Sand Sculpting in Florida and the World Cup Champion 2014.
The lineup also includes Rusty Croft (California), Justin Gorden (Massachusetts); Carl Jarl (Ohio); Abe Waterman (Prince Edward Island); Karen Fralich (Canada); David Andrews (Wisconsin); Chris Guinto (Florida) and Grady’s son, Greg J. Grady.
“For most of them, this is the first event they’ve done since (the onset of the) pandemic,” said Grady, also a participating sculptor.
At stake is more than $25,000 in prize and entry awards.
Meanwhile, visitors can stroll by the sand artists as they work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Saturday. Spectators won’t be able to walk around the sculptures and view them from behind, though, due to new crowd-control and social distancing measures.
“It will be one-directional when it becomes congested,” Brady said. “It will be similar to shopping centers” and their one-way aisles to keep traffic flowing.
Voting will look a little different this year, too. Instead of casting ballots via paper tickets, the public will be asked to text their votes. Winners will be announced at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Following the competition, the sculptures can be viewed nightly under the lights through Sunday, Sept. 13.
The site, which publicizes the sand sculpting event, said the competition is funded by the Hampton Beach Village District and sponsors, in cooperation with The Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce and the New Hampshire Division of Parks.
