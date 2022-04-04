The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts will distribute $1 million to small performing arts venues that missed out on federal relief.
The “Save Our Granite Stages” is for venues with under 300 seats and performing arts production entities, according to a news release.
The $1 million comes from the American Rescue Plan Act State Fiscal Recovery Fund. The state dished out $13 million in 2020 and 2021 for the arts through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery.
The money is for venues with 300 of fews seats or arts organizations that produce performances in those sized venues. The venues must be located in New Hampshire.
Applicants are not qualified if they received funding from the federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.
The one-time grant can be used for andemic-related impacts, including reduced ticket sales, artist cancellations, increased facilities costs related to upgrading ventilation systems, and more, according to the release.
The deadline to apply for a Save Our Granite Stages grant is May 27. More information, including how to register for online workshops focused on the program on April 7 and 21, is available by visiting the state Council on the Arts website, nh.gov/nharts, and clicking on “Grants.”