WOLFEBORO — Hundreds of children, families, friends, neighbors and visitors are invited to celebrate New Year’s Eve in an event capped off by fireworks over Lake Winnipesaukee on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
“Last Night Wolfeboro 2019” is a free celebration for the Lakes Region to enjoy,” says Wolfeboro Selectman Linda Murray, who also helms the town’s Special Events Committee. “Our schedule includes activities, concerts, shows and games for all ages to enjoy. We have fantastic prizes to present to use now and in the New Year, including cruises on Millie B, M/S Mt. Washington, Molly the Trolley rides, Wright Museum and New Hampshire Boat Museum memberships, along with prizes from Kingswood Golf Club, Wolfeboro Casuals and other area shops.”
Beginning at Wolfeboro Town Hall at 10 a.m., Last Night Wolfeboro will feature a scavenger hunt at town shops; Mo, the Balloon Man making creations for children; the popular Wildlife Encounters show; and a Chris Herrick magic show.
New this year is a free concert by Freese Brothers Combo Band at 12:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Wolfeboro. For more than three decades, the Freese Brothers Big Band and Combo have performed swing and classic in the Granite State and beyond.
Fireworks will go off at 6:30 p.m., followed from 7 to 9 p.m. by a contra dance for all ages in the Town Hall.
Planned in conjunction with Last Night Wolfeboro, a buffet supper runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church on South Main St. Cost is $10 per person or $30 per family. It’s free for children younger than 5. Accordionist Gary Sredzienski will perform.