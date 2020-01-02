JACKSON — The Wentworth’s frozen wintry lawn will be proving ground for the 25th annual Great Ice Carvers Invitational.
The action starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the inn at 1 Carter Notch Road.
A dozen sculptors will have three hours to craft their entries from 300-pound chunks of ice. They can wield whatever tools they’d like. Hammer, chisel and chainsaw are often in their arsenals.
The finished products will be displayed at the inn for as long as the ice lasts.
For more information about the event, call 383-9700 or visit thewentworth.com.