Nashua International Sculpture Symposium is inviting kids and adults to help make 1,000 paper cranes to be displayed at St. Joseph Hospital’s atrium as part of a special event highlighting the group’s annual public art installations.
“The cranes also represent good luck, good health and loyalty to one another, so it seemed a perfect way to bring connection and positivity to people,” said Kate Pritchard, a board member of NISS who developed the origami project.
According to Japanese legend, if someone folds 1,000 paper cranes, they will be granted a wish.
People can pick up kits which contain materials to make 10 cranes, from Picker Artists Collaborative at 3 Pine St. in Nashua during business hours now through the end of May.