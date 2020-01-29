PORTSMOUTH — With a re-imaging of the classic musical “Ragtime,” Seacoast Repertory Theatre kicks off “Hindsight 2020,” a season that spotlights the country’s past and where America might go next.
“This is intended to be the fireworks that start our 2020 season,” said Ben Hart, who is co-directing “Ragtime” with his longtime partner, Brandon James. “Everything is bigger than anything we’ve ever done. It’s going to blow the top off the building. The voices alone are absolutely going to shake the I-beams of the theater.”
It is Seacoast Rep’s most ambitious production yet, with 35 actors cast from New York and New England playing 65 characters, and one of its largest orchestras.
“Ragtime,” which opens Friday and runs through Feb. 29, is a sweeping musical portrait that weaves together three stories. They center on a white, well-off Anglo-Saxon family struggling to come to terms with a changing world; a Jewish father and daughter immigrating to a land of opportunity to find that the American Dream is a little more complicated than they imagined; and a black musician finding hope in the future while facing brutal realities of the present.
“Everything that we’re presenting this season speaks to moments in human history that we don’t want people to forget about in this election year,” James said. “We’re not trying to be so heavy handed as to make any statements, but we’re highlighting these moments in history that, when we step into the ballot box, we all should remember.”
The other shows on the Rep’s mainstage this year include “A Chorus Line,” “Priscilla Queen of the Desert,” “Urinetown,” “Hello Dolly,” “Cabaret,” “The Crucible,” “Sweeney Todd” and “The Sound of Music.” They deal with themes including fascism, class divisions, gay rights, civil rights and social justice.
“Ragtime” is based on a 1975 book of the same name by E.L. Doctorow, which is considered one of the best novels of the 20th century. The story looks back to the first two decades of the century, and tells of the intersecting lives of three families. It brings in historical characters ranging from Harry Houdini to Booker T. Washington, Henry Ford and political anarchist Emma Goldman.
The musical’s initial Broadway run lasted 12 years and won four Tony Awards, including for its score and book.
The musical is set in an era in which ragtime music was giving black cultural expression its first big inroads into white culture. Everything about the show reflects the energizing syncopations that drove the music and revolutionized American culture.
“This new music came, and it made everybody look at things in a different way,” James said. “It opens the door to, ‘Well what else is there, and what comes from that?’”
The stage is set as rubble, the aftermath of an unspoken calamity that wrote the country’s final chapter, while the characters, with a ghostly disembodiment, act out their drama some unknown number of years earlier.
“You’re going to have a lot of opinions, and you’re going to have a lot of new questions presented to you,” James said. “And you’re going to enjoy yourself, but it’s going to challenge you in in a lot of ways. It’s uncomfortable, it’s beautiful, it’s moving, it’s sweeping.”
For ticket information, call 433-4472 or go to Seacoastrep.org.