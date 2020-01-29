RYE — Two 400-gallon tanks featuring living coral reef habitats have taken up residence at The Seacoast Science Center as part of its new “Restoring Reefs” exhibition.
“Coral reefs are one of the most biodiverse and productive ecosystems on Earth, home to more than a quarter of all marine species, including fish, mollusks, sea turtles, whales, dolphins, birds and more,” said Karen Provazza, the center’s director of marketing. “Yet, coral reefs are disappearing at an unprecedented rate. Scientists warn reefs habitats are dying off due to warming water, ocean acidification caused by a rise in carbon dioxide, and other human impacts.”
“Restoring Reefs” teaches about the variety of natural reef systems that exist in ocean and coastal waters. The exhibit features one tank that represents a healthy system with brilliantly colored fish and coral, and the other showcasing a stressed reef environment, demonstrating the effects of compromised ocean conditions.
“Restoring Reefs” also includes a clownfish tank, interactive video library and a play station where visitors of all ages can explore the meaning of color at the reef and in their own lives.
Closer to home, “Oyster Reefs in Great Bay,” tells the story of the keystone species, oysters, essential for keeping the estuarine ecosystem in balance, and the work being done to restore oyster reefs in New Hampshire.
A second newly unveiled exhibit, “NH Beaches,” is mean to spotlight the balance needed for a healthy coastal ecosystem. Young visitors can experience the sights and sounds of the beach, and take a seat on a small-scale lifeguard chair for a photo opp.
A sand table, where imaginative play is encouraged, includes model animals and plants with codes, that when scanned, launch videos that dive deeper about the species and related conservation topics. Everyone can contribute to the My Happy Place mural to share their thoughts of what the beach means to them.
A 12-foot wave tank puts visitors in control of the surf as they learn about coastal resiliency and the influence of different shoreline features. Naturalists have the ability to change substrates to demonstrate wave impact variations related to natural and man-made features.
The Pollution Tank, which contains an array of litter and marine debris collected along the shore of Odiorne Point State Park over the course of a year, makes an impactful statement about human activity and ocean health. After viewing this display, visitors can engage in the “Trash Travels” activity and try their hand at directing landfill, recyclable and compostable items to their appropriate collection bin and learn more about the five R’s: refusing, reducing, reusing, recycling and rotting.
“These exhibits were designed to immerse our visitors in a beautiful, compelling space that evokes a strong appreciation for the importance of our coastal and ocean environment,” said Kate Leavitt, the museum’s director of mission.
“Here on the Seacoast, we are fortunate to have extraordinary natural treasures nearby. Our goal is to connect people to the wonder of the ocean, encourage them to enjoy our marine resources, and inspire them to protect our natural environment for future generations.”
The Seacoast Science Center is open daily and is located in Odiorne Point State Park, 570 Ocean Blvd. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Feb. 14 and then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 through Oct. 31. For more information, call 436-8043 or visit www.seacoastsciencecenter.org.
Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older, with tickets for ages 65 and older sset at $8 and ages 3 to 12 at $5. There is no fee for children under 3.