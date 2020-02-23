PORTSMOUTH — A door may be opening for a flourishing new jazz scene on the Seacoast.
Ralph Peterson and the Messenger Legacy Band will be playing at The Atlantic Grill in Rye on Thursday. It is the kick-off event in a series of preview events for Elle’s, which will open in the spring of 2021 at the former YMCA building on Congress Street in Portsmouth.
The owners of Elle’s, brothers Michael and Peter Labrie, are building a jazz and blues supper club and intend to bring in big name acts.
Peterson said he has played on the Seacoast many times over the years but is looking forward to expanding his reach.
“We’re always looking for an opportunity to expand our audience,” Peterson said.
Peterson said there is important work being done right now at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, which is not only training musicians, but broadening and building the fan base for jazz music.
Peterson explained why live jazz is so powerful.
“There’s nothing like coming out and sitting in the room and hearing the band move the room,” Peterson said.
Even though jazz music is not currently as popular as some other forms of music in the United States, other countries are seeing growth in jazz’s fan base.
In July of last year, The Guardian, a British daily newspaper, reported that a rising number of younger fans was helping to grow a flourishing jazz scene in the UK with streaming sites reporting growth in young listeners and festivals signing up more jazz acts.
In an interview with the New Hampshire Union Leader in August of last year, Michael Labrie said the timing is right for jazz music on the scale he plans for Portsmouth.
“Jazz is kind of undergoing a rebirth. People are coming to appreciate it and understand it more and more, and we’re not just jazz but also blues, and that’s popular as well. But especially jazz. Its time has come,” Labrie said.
Although there has not been a single venue dedicated to jazz and blues in recent memory on the Seacoast, there is live jazz performed locally and a fan base that comes out for events.
The Press Room on Daniel Street in Portsmouth, The Music Hall on Chestnut Street in Portsmouth and the University of New Hampshire in Durham host jazz musicians on a regular basis.
The Atlantic Grill event on Thursday night starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $95 plus tax and gratuity.
Tickets include a beverage, hors d’oeuvres, a three-course meal and the performance.
The Atlantic Grill is located on Pioneer Road in Rye.
For more information, call 603-433-3000.