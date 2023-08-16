Selwyn Birchwood calls his new album, “Exorcist,” some “electric swamp funkin’ blues,” all tinged and singed with brimstone and near-supernatural themes ala Screamin’ Jay Hawkins and Albert King.
“I try to make the music that I really enjoy listening to, and my favorite is music that either tells a story or evokes some kind of deep emotion,” Birchwood said. “The best way I could figure to do it on this album was to take some folklore and some horror themes and voodoo and wrap it all up into a song, and yeah, I couldn’t be happier with the results.”
Full of tone and swagger, it’s blues for now — and tomorrow.
Check out his style on Friday at 8 p.m. on the first night of the weekend outdoor White Mountain Boogie N’ Blues Festival in North Thornton.
How it startedBirchwood was just a budding teenage guitar enthusiast when he took a chance on a show featuring an artist he’d only ever read about in liner notes.
“I was 17 when I first saw (blues great) Buddy Guy perform, and I didn’t know anything about him,” Birchwood said in a late-July interview. “I bought the ticket blindly. I had only read about him in a Jimi Hendrix album, and I said, ‘All right, let’s go check this guy out.’
“I was not prepared for the amount of soulfulness and charisma and just authenticity flowing off of that stage. That’s when I decided, ‘I don’t know what this is, but this is what I wanna learn. This is what I want to do forever.’”
From there the Florida native began honing his chops, with a newfound intent that pointed him in the direction of Texas lap steel guitarist Sonny Rhodes, a blues legend who coincidentally lived in the same zip code.
“I started with Sonny Rhodes’ band when I was 19. He was a neighbor of a friend of mine in high school, and (this friend) kept saying, ‘My neighbor’s got a blues band, and I think it’s a bunch of drunk people in a garage somewhere…’”
But it actually turned out to be an internationally touring blues band.
I said, “Man, you’ve got to hook me up with this musician.”
When he did get an introduction, “(Rhodes) heard me play about half a song and turned to me and said, ‘Son, do you have a passport?’”
Within 30 days, they were touring throughout the country and in Canada, with Rhodes showing Birchwood the ropes. It gave the then-fledgling artist a hard look at the music industry, including the endless miles traveling from one show to the next.
Rhodes promised Birchwood, “Son, you’re gonna have some miles when I’m done with you.”
He was right. For Birchwood’s first show, the band drove 86 miles to a show in Canada.
“There was a moment I had after driving 40 hours straight, no stopping, and realizing that I’m not even halfway there, I said, ‘Man, do I really want to do this?’ I did then, and I still do now, man! But I earned my way and I got my miles and paid my dues — and continue to pay my dues.”
The receipts from those early dues came back when the Selwyn Birchwood Band landed in Memphis in 2013 to rise above 150 other outfits and win the International Blues Challenge.
A year later, Birchwood was signed to Alligator Records and made his debut with the award-winning “Don’t Call No Ambulance,” followed by “Pick Your Poison” in 2017.
In 2021, Alligator Records released “Living in a Burning House.” It paired Birchwood, who has a half dozen albums of his own, with Grammy Award-winning drummer, songwriter, producer and modern blues guru Tom Hambridge, whose credits include work with Guy as well as Susan Tedeschi and Joe Louis Walker.
“Exorcist,” which Hambridge produced, was released earlier this year.
“I feel like half of the population wants to just stifle blues music and say, ‘If you didn’t do it the way that they did it a hundred years ago, then it’s not right.’ And I just don’t dig that,” Birchwood said. “It’s kind of turning into a music that’s sort of a ‘paint by numbers. It starts to feel fraudulent after a while, hearing people singing about someone else’s story.”
Birchwwood, who earned a master’s degree from the University of Tampa, believes that when he shares his own stories and perspectives, that’s when people connect with his music.
“It stops being just words and lyrics and chords and starts to be medicine when you can relate with that human experience,” he said.
His band features Regi Oliver (baritone saxophone) Huff Wright (bass guitar), Bizzy Garner (drums), and Michael Hensley (keyboards).
Oh, and remember that first Buddy Guy concert?
“I got to get on stage with him in the same city where I first saw him, and it was almost exactly 20 years later,” Birchwood said. “I still have the ticket stub from it — June of 2003 — and I got on stage with him in August 2023, so it’s a really surreal thing for me!”