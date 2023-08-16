Selwyn Birchwood

Selwyn Birchwood is on the opening night lineup at the annual White Mountain Boogie N’ Blues Festival in Thornton on Friday, Aug. 18.

 PAUL MAY

Selwyn Birchwood calls his new album, “Exorcist,” some “electric swamp funkin’ blues,” all tinged and singed with brimstone and near-supernatural themes ala Screamin’ Jay Hawkins and Albert King.

“I try to make the music that I really enjoy listening to, and my favorite is music that either tells a story or evokes some kind of deep emotion,” Birchwood said. “The best way I could figure to do it on this album was to take some folklore and some horror themes and voodoo and wrap it all up into a song, and yeah, I couldn’t be happier with the results.”