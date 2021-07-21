Bedford native and Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers will return to Manchester’s Palace Theatre for a 7 p.m. show Friday, Aug. 27.

This year marks 20 years since he signed onto “Saturday Night Live,” where he was a cast member for 13 seasons. For nine of those, he was head writer and “Weekend Update” anchor for eight.

Meyers won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for SNL host Justin Timberlake’s musical monologue in 2011.

His “Late Night with Seth Meyers” won back-to-back Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021.

In addition, his debut standup special “Lobby Baby” was released on Netflix in 2019 and got an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Most recently, Meyers executive produces the comedy “A.P Bio” and “The Amber Ruffin Show” on Peacock.

He has also collaborated with “SNL” alums Fred Armisen and Bill Hader to create the Emmy-nominated docu-parody series “Documentary Now!”

Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.

