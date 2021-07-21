Seth Meyers headed back to Queen City's Palace Theatre Jul 21, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Bedford native and Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers will return to Manchester’s Palace Theatre for a 7 p.m. show Friday, Aug. 27.This year marks 20 years since he signed onto “Saturday Night Live,” where he was a cast member for 13 seasons. For nine of those, he was head writer and “Weekend Update” anchor for eight.Meyers won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for SNL host Justin Timberlake’s musical monologue in 2011.His “Late Night with Seth Meyers” won back-to-back Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021.In addition, his debut standup special “Lobby Baby” was released on Netflix in 2019 and got an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.Most recently, Meyers executive produces the comedy “A.P Bio” and “The Amber Ruffin Show” on Peacock.He has also collaborated with “SNL” alums Fred Armisen and Bill Hader to create the Emmy-nominated docu-parody series “Documentary Now!”Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesState police cast sky net to track speedersMysterious illness prompts wildlife agencies to warn: Stop feeding birdsMass. doctor facing drunken driving charge in Salem crash that injured 5-year-old girlSix people arrested in Nashua, charged in theft ringCapsized crew's clear thinking helped Coast Guard pluck them from the seaWinnipesaukee boat chase ends in arrestAnti-Biden sign with F-word stirs town of BethlehemLitchfield school officials apologize for unintentional promotion of critical race theoryThird-generation service station celebrates 90 yearsFirst summer stipends available to newly employed Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsCHaD East-West All-Star GameMaurice L. McQuillen AwardSwim with a Mission Veterans FestivalFirst lady Jill Biden visits NHSlam Free or DieSummer Showdown in Epping Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT