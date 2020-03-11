Ballet Misha, with guest dance company NSquared Dance, presents “Danse Nouveau V” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St.
The pieces were choreographed by seven Granite State resident choreographers: Ballet Misha Director Amy Fortier, Mari Frederique-Streitburger, Kelly Diamond, Alyssa Desruisseaux, Lauren Elrick, Genevieve Kuhlmann and NSquared Dance director Zackery Betty.
Fortier has restaged her piece “Pygmalion’s Waltz,” which was first accepted and performed at the New Hampshire Choreographer’s Showcase in 2014.
“This ballet is inspired by the Greek myth recounted in Ovid’s ‘Metamorphoses’ that tells of Pygmalion, a sculptor who created a sculpture of a woman that was so beautiful (that) he fell in love with it,” Fortier said.
A humanities lecturer for eight years, Fortier uses her background in art history as inspiration for her choreography.
“The other ballet I created for this concert takes place in a French café, and it is just a light-hearted, fun piece.,” she said. “My work often evokes a memory of another work of art, period, or place. Pierre-Auguste Renoir is one of my favorite painters; not just for the loveliness of his paintings, but for his lifelong dedication to his art and for his outlook on art in general. He once said, ‘Why shouldn’t art be pretty? There are enough unpleasant things in the world,’ and that is a sentiment I share,” Fortier said.
Frederique-Streitburger, a faculty member at Dimensions in Dance for more than 20 years and the assistant director of Ballet Misha for the past 10, has created a new choreographic work titled “The Trees Speak.”
“I have always loved trees. They give me a feeling of peace and security. I feel like trees speak to me,” said Frederique-Streitburger. “One day I was listening to NPR, and I heard Richard Powers speaking about his book, ‘The Secret Language of Trees.’ I was enthralled. When I had the opportunity to choreograph for Ballet Misha, I knew this would be my dance. This piece is about how trees are connected to each other; how they have their own language, and protect and support each other. We need them to survive. We need to protect them. They are the air we breathe.”
Also on the program is a new work titled “Ghost Light,” which is choreographed by Ballet Misha company member Desruisseaux.
“When closing up a theater at night, the ghost light is traditionally left lit on stage to allow spirits the chance to perform,” Desruisseaux said. “The choreography in my piece ‘Ghost Light’ is meant to allude to the superstition of what these nighttime performances would look like.”
Ballet Misha will share the stage for a second year in a row with NSquared Dance, a contemporary company founded by Nick Neagle and Zachery Betty and based in New York City. (Both Neagle and Betty both grew up in New England.) Members of N’Squared will be performing a trio titled “Gaia.”
Tickets are $25. For details, go to balletmisha.com or call 668-4196. There will be receptions at 1 and 6 p.m.