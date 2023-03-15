Mother Nature is doing her best to keep the snowflakes coming, but the Granite State hopes to paint the state green with shamrocks, whiskey tastings, and Irish music and dance.
As always, check with area venues and event organizers for possible schedule changes.
Here are some of the highlights planned for this weekend:
St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Concord
Intown Concord’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with Irish food, music and dance at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 S. Main St.
Folk-rock group The Penniless Jacks and In the Field Irish Dancers are on the lineup.
There will be a themed dinner and a grazing table stocked by Twelve 31 Cafe. Wear some green to be entered into a drawing for the Over the Rainbow door prize. Tickets: $40-$45.
Info: intownconcord.org.
Rocking with Enter the Haggis
Enter the Haggis brings a rock edge to bagpipes and fiddles at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center, 39 S. Main St., Plymouth, at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: $39 to $79.
Info: flyingmonkeynh.com.
Dinner and laughs
St. Patrick’s Dinner and Comedy Show with Mark Scalia, Tim McKeever and Steve Bjork, goes from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday at Newfound Lake Inn, 1030 Mayhew Turnpike, Bridgewater.
Tickets: $75-$85.
Info: newfoundlake.com.
A mystery of a night
St. Patrick’s Day Mystery Dinner, a four-course food and wine pairing, runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Averill House, 21 Averhill Road, Brookline.
Tickets: $59. Info: aver hillhousevineyard.com.
It’s the kids’ turn
Children’s Museum of New Hampshire, 6 Washington St., Dover, is planning a leprechaun scavenger hunt, a St. Patrick’s Day craft and a special science experiment during sessions from 9 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday.
Info: childrens-museum.org.
Glengarry Bhoys are a Derry favorite
Glengarry Bhoys delivers Celtic fusion once again at Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A St., Derry, at 8 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: $35. Info: tupelo musichall.com.
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio
The Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio, which also features Chris Noyes on bass and Matthew Jensen on guitar, has several New Hampshire shows on its radar, including 8 p.m. today at LaBelle Winery, 14 Route 111, Derry ($35); Claremont Opera House at 8 p.m. Saturday ($24-$26); and The Stone Church in Newmarket at 4:30 p.m. Sunday ($20).
Tirrell-Wysocki is a New Hampshire-based fiddler/singer who has toured nationally with artists Tommy Makem and Derek Warfield, Willie Nelson, and The Marshall Tucker Band.
Info: jordantwmusic.com.
Dervish in Derry
Dervish, a traditional Irish music ensemble that collaborated with Steve Earle, Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, David Gray and Rhiannon Giddens on the 2019 album “The Great Irish Songbook,” plays the Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy in Derry at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: $25. Info: stock bridgetheater.com or 603-437-5200.
Dance it out in the Queen City
St. Patrick’s Day 603 Social by Bella Vita Dance Academy takes place at 849 Hanover St., Manchester, at 7 p.m. Friday. There will be a salsa lesson, a Team Fuego performance and dancing.
Tickets: $15-$20. Info: bellavitadance.com.
NH’s own musical siblings
Manchester’s own Spain Brothers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St.
Tickets: $29. Info: 603-668-5588 or palacetheatre.org.
Giggles, a classic movie and a whiskey tasting
The Shamrock Festival includes screenings of classic film “The Quiet Man,” featuring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey today at 1:30 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $8-$9.
There’s also an Irish whiskey tasting event at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the theater’s lounge. John Brickley will sing a mix of country, folk and soft rock.
Next up on the St. Patrick’s day lineup is Mike McDonald and his Boston Irish Comedy night show with Boston comedians Kelly MacFarland and Graig Murphy.
Tickets are $25-$32.
Info: 603-532-8888 or theparktheatre.org.
Song and dance on tap
Sunapee Singers and the McGonagle Irish Step Dancers perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Whipple town Hall at the corner of Main Street and Seamans Road, New London.
Tickets are $8 to $15; it’s free for children 5 and younger. Info: centerfor theartsnh.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
There are a trio of Manchester celebrations and a concert in Concord coming up later this month:
Citizens Shamrock Half-Marathon, 2-mile Shuffle and Relay Course takes over downtown Saturday, March 25. Look for cheer and relay-exchange zones at the Wild Rover Irish Pub, 21 Kociuszko St., and Shaskeen Irish Pub, 909 Elm St.
Info: milleniumrunning.com.
The Queen City’s blockbuster St. Patrick’s Parade, always held a week or so after St. Patrick’s day, kicks off at noon Sunday, March 26, in downtown Manchester. The parade route begins at the intersection of Salmon and Elm streets and ends at Central and Elm streets. Info: Saintpatsnh.com.
Celtic Angels Ireland, with Celtic Knight Dancers and the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St. Tickets: $29-$59.
Info: palacetheatre.org.
Also, look for the “Ireland with Michael Londra” concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Capitol Center for the Arts, 44 S. Main St., Concord.
Tickets: $43.75-$63.75.
Info: ccanh.com.