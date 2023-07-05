Hudson native Tony Clements got his first look at the spotlight watching his cousins in community plays, and that was it.
He incessantly pestered his parents for a chance at center stage, gradually wearing them down until they finally relented.
“I bugged my parents for years,” he says laughing.
Now a professional performer, Clement is headed back to his childhood stomping grounds for a residency through Aug. 26 at The Brook casino’s Seasons Showroom in Seabrook and a pair of shows at the Palace Theatre in Manchester on Sept. 30.
He’s on another tour of the production “Uptown Boys,” which pays tribute to 27 of Billy Joel’s classic hits.
His mother is a longtime Joel fan and biggest supporter of Clements’ career. She’s mounted her own publicity campaign to get everyone they know into the upcoming Granite State shows.
“She’s rallying the troops. We should give her a cut of whatever we make,” Clements says. “A lot of blasts from the past are coming out of the woodwork, which is super fun.”
Clements says he was 6 or 7 when he caught the acting bug. He got his start with both the Peacock Players and the Actorsingers in Nashua before graduating in 2001 from Alvirne High School and heading to Pace University for a bachelor of fine arts degree and the bright lights of New York City at age 18.
New York “was daunting but it was the perfect preparation (for life on the stage). It’s the epicenter of live theater and Broadway. When I was in college, I had the chance to do ‘Sweeney Todd’ at the Lincoln Center,” along with some classmates and bonafide stars Emma Thompson and Audra McDonald.
Since then, he’s done Broadway tours and national and regional productions, including “Jersey Boys,” an ode to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
It was as an adult that Clements wound up auditioning for the Palace Theatre’s artistic director Carl Rajotte, who often mines New York City talent for musicals at the Manchester landmark.
“He’s a genius. I loved working with him,” Clements says.
In “Rock of Ages,” a blast through the hairsprayed and Spandexed days of the 1980s, Clements played the memorable role of Franz, an exuberant German character who sports a wrestling singlet to belt out Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.”
Now, he’s back in New Hampshire for a second tour of “Uptown Boys.”
“It honestly feels like a homecoming. Last time I was at the Palace, I had teachers from high school, middle school and elementary school come to see me doing what I’d always dreamt of doing.”
In “Uptown Boys,” the music covers a range of Joel’s catalog, from the iconic “Piano Man” to the ’50s swing of “For the Longest Time,” the anthemic “Only the Good Die Young” and “Movin’ Out” to the nostalgia of “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”
“You would have to be born on another planet to not know even some of his music. It’s embedded in American culture,” he says.
His favorite moment in the show is sitting on a stool and singing “Just the Way You Are.”
“People come up and say, ‘That’s the first dance at our wedding’ (and) ‘That was when we shared our first kiss when we were dating.’ His music does bring up so many memories. His career has spanned decades.”
For his part, Clements is grateful for people who lent their support throughout his career, from a supportive third-grade teacher to decorated director Scott Severance.