The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts has announced that six organizations will receive a total of $37,220 in funding through its Folklife and Traditional Arts Project Grants program for Fiscal Year 2022.
Passed down from one generation to the next through observation, conversation, imitation and practice, folklife and traditional arts include music, dance, storytelling, crafts, foodways, celebrations, architecture and more.
The Arts Council’s grant program supports both ongoing and new projects that focus on presenting, cultivating, documenting and preserving folklife and traditional arts in New Hampshire.
Applicants are encouraged to develop projects that have a multi-faceted approach to folklife and traditional arts. Previously funded projects include festivals, workshops, lecture and performance series, exhibits and more.
All funded projects must include presentations by traditional artists, cultural specialists, community scholars or folklorists.
Organizations receiving 2022 Traditional Arts project grants are:
New Hampshire Preservation Alliance, Concord
American Independence Museum, Exeter
Friends of the Hampton Falls Bandstand, Hampton Falls
New Hampshire Antiquarian Society, Hopkinton
Belknap Mill Quilters Guild, Laconia
Spark the Dream, Manchester
The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, a division of the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, enhances the quality of life in New Hampshire by stimulating economic growth through the arts, investing in the creativity of students, making the arts accessible to underserved populations and preserving heritage arts. Learn more about the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts at nh.gov/nharts.