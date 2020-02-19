Dubbed by chocoholics as the sweetest day on the trails, Sunday’s 31st Annual Chocolate Festival draws skiers and snowshoers to the Mount Washington Valley for a day of exercise and treats.
“Trailside businesses prepare a variety of goodies from hundreds of pounds of chocolate,” according to the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring & Snowshoe Foundation.
Among the sites serving up sweet bites between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday on White Mountain Highway in North Conway are the 1785 Inn, Adventure Suites, Stonehurst Manor, Starlight Inn, as well as Eastern Inns and Suites.
In Intervale, participating sites include the Intervale Touring Center at Ragged Mountain, Old Field House, Riverside Inn Bed and Breakfast, and Tuckerman’s Tavern at New England Inn.
“People come from great distances to cross country ski, snowshoe or drive from inn to inn along the trails of our 45 km (about 28-mile) network to enjoy the spectacular scenery, warm hospitality and great chocolate treats at stops throughout the network, most located along the trails,” event organizers said at mwvskitouring.org.
In previous years, fare ranged from the traditional (hot chocolate and brownies) to the adventurous (chocolate-covered bacon).
Other area stops include Buttonwood Inn on Mt. Surprise, Samuel O’Reilly House and the Sugar Shack at 100 Acres.
For those who want chocolate in a more liquid form, several sites will be serving up chocolate martinis, including Stonehurst Manor, the 1785 Inn and New England Inn, along with alcoholic beverages and pub food at White Horse Saloon at Adventure Suites.
Use a festival map and trail suggestions at mwvskitouring.org to plan a route.
Visitors can choose to drive a route, if they prefer. Complimentary shuttles will operate between noon and 5 p.m.