Skillet doesn’t appear to be mellowing with age. Over a 15-year recording career that includes 10 previous studio albums, the Christian crossover band has firmly established themselves within the metal/alternative rock universe.
The band’s 10th album, the 2019 release “Victorious,” put a grungy, industrial edge on aggressive rockers like “You Ain’t Ready,” “Never Going Back” and “Reach,” while poppier, more orchestral-accented anthems like “This is a Kingdom” and the title song had plenty of heft.
Now, Skillet, which plays at 9:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the three-day SoulFest 2022 at Gunstock Resort in Gilford, is back with “Dominion.” The new album features a similar stylistic mix, but if anything ups the ante on the louder aspects of their music in songs such as “Beyond Incredible,” “Surviving The Game” and the title track. They all mix thick guitars, aggressive beats and grimy industrial-ish tones sweetened with big melodic choruses.
“I always laugh and tell people that as an artist I seem to have a really hard time knowing when something sounds different than the last record,” Skillet singer/guitarist John Cooper said in a recent phone interview. “But my feeling is that this record is heavier. Some of that might be because of the Churko influence. That’s kind of what they do, isn’t it?”
The Churkos would be Kevin Churko, who produced and contributed to the songwriting on “Dominion,” and his brother, Kane Churko, who was also involved in the songwriting and production of the album.
“There’s something about Kevin’s production … it’s very, very punchy,” Cooper said of his producer, who is known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch and Disturbed, among others. “He’s just a really, really great producer, and I’m a huge fan. I was like ‘Kevin, do what you do. We want people to hear this music and feel like they’re coming out of the gate from the pandemic and depression and sadness and despair, ready to take the world on. Whatever the world brings, they’re going to crush it.’
Challenge accepted. “He’s like, ‘Yup, I’m on it.’”
The journey
Ironically, Cooper said he and his Skillet bandmates — Cooper’s wife, guitarist/keyboardist Korey Cooper, guitarist Seth Morrison and drummer/vocalist Jen Ledger — didn’t go into the “Dominion” project planning to work so extensively with the Churko brothers.
The Churkos had co-written two songs with the Coopers on “Victorious” — “Rise Up” and “You Ain’t Ready” — and early in the writing process for “Dominion,” the four songwriters reconvened for a session. They thought they’d write a few songs together and have some fun, but it became a bigger collaboration.
The project had to be crafted largely through Zoom video conferencing, thanks to the pandemic.
“It was just a really easy record to make. It was bizarrely easy,” Cooper said. “Some of it might just be because you’re working less, meaning I didn’t have to travel all the way over there (to a studio) and then set up gear. It was more like ‘Hey, we have a couple of hours. Let’s jump on (Zoom) and write some stuff. Then as we go on through our day, we’ll record some tracks to send to you and then those guys would (work on) the tracks we did or re-do some of our things and send them back.”
The group, which formed in Memphis in 1996, enjoyed considerable success from the outset in the Christian rock market. But the real breakthrough came with Skillet’s sixth album, the 2006 release “Comatose.” Certified platinum, it won a Grammy Award for Best Rock or Rap Gospel Album and spawned five singles, three of which crossed over into the top 30 on Billboard magazine’s mainstream rock singles chart.
The next album, 2009’s “Awake,” did even better, going double platinum and producing seven singles.
That success continued with the 2013 album “Rise,” 2016’s “Unleashed” and “Victorious,” each of which added multiple Christian and mainstream rock singles to Skillet’s catalog.