Skillet

Skillet, which has multiple Christian and mainstream rock hits over the past 15 years, will play this weekend’s SoulFest 2022 in Gilford.

 Provided by Skillet

Skillet doesn’t appear to be mellowing with age. Over a 15-year recording career that includes 10 previous studio albums, the Christian crossover band has firmly established themselves within the metal/alternative rock universe.

The band’s 10th album, the 2019 release “Victorious,” put a grungy, industrial edge on aggressive rockers like “You Ain’t Ready,” “Never Going Back” and “Reach,” while poppier, more orchestral-accented anthems like “This is a Kingdom” and the title song had plenty of heft.