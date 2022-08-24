Growing up in Goffstown, Justin Spencer saw the likes of Bon Jovi, Heart and Huey Lewis and the News perform at Arms Park in Manchester. The shows made for lasting memories into adulthood for the Recycled Percussion founder.
He also remembers Rock 101’s annual Sky Show, which drew groups like Quiet Riot, Shinedown and a number of tribute bands to the same park for two decades.
Spencer’s group, Recycled Percussion, played Sky Show a few times before the annual event eventually ended in 2013.
“That used to be a great place for music,” he said.
Recycled Percussion launched its “Chaos and Kindness” TV program and brand in 2017, which aims to “make the world a kinder place.”
Chaos and Kindness will bring Sky Show back to life on Saturday with Recycled Percussion headlining and playing live to a synchronized pyrotechnics display by Atlas Fireworks. Other groups include Ragdolls (an all-female Aerosmith tribute band), Boston-based Fighting Friday, Gary Hoey, Living on a Bad Name (Bon Jovi tribute band) and Dancing Madly Backwards.
The event is free and open to the public with options for VIP tickets ($50 to $110 per person) for viewing and select food and beverage options. The event is expected to draw up to 50,000 throughout the afternoon.
Spencer devoted his entire summer to resurrecting the event.
“I’ve always had a sweet spot for cities which bring arts into the epicenter,” he said. “I always thought it was an untapped resource. Over the last 10 years, really, it hasn’t been used to its capacity.”
Recycled Percussion, which formed in 1995 at a Goffstown High School talent show, came in third on Season 4 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2009. The group performed in Las Vegas for more than 10 years before opening the Chaos and Kindness Experience (CAKE) in Laconia last year.
Spencer said he devoted his summer to making the event happen, including securing permits and working with city officials and securing food trucks. Some entertainment options will include ax throwing, games and go-karts.
He wanted to bring the community together, especially coming off of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has become a passion project,” Spencer said.
The fireworks will be choreographed to part of Recycled Percussion’s live performance — the first time this will be done by Jaffrey-based Atlas Fireworks. The music will be broadcast live on Rock 101 for those who are further away from the performance and can’t hear the live mix.
“I said, ‘Listen, it has to be the biggest ever. Whatever we have to do and whatever we have to spend, it has to be the biggest ever,’” Spencer said.
Steve Pelkey, CEO and artistic director of Atlas, said it will be the largest show in New Hampshire despite restrictions in launching from the Bridge Street bridge. All the prep work started last week with a crew of about 20 setting up on the bridge starting Saturday morning.
“We can only shoot a maximum size of shell, but the number of cues is right up there with some of the international competition displays,” he said. “We are shooting nearly 4,000 shells and over 10,000 comets, whistles, reports and a variety of sequences.”
“It is a very high-impact, very robust show that will almost seem like three or four miniature finales,” he said.
The company has never synchronized a fireworks show with a live act, which will require a computerized track to make sure everything is in sync.
Rock 101 returns as “platinum sponsor” along with Dead River Co., NH Lottery, The Common Man and Atlas Fireworks.
“It is no small endeavor,” said Joe Graham, general manager of Rock 101.
The event is sure to pull together many from Southern New Hampshire and beyond.
“Other than the VIP section, it is something you can do with your family for free,” Graham said. “It is really enjoyable. You just sit around listening to music all day and having a beer or soda and something to eat. It makes for a great day.”
The event has potential to return to an annual event if it gains enough momentum, he said.
Those attending are asked to bring backpacks and school supplies, which will be distributed to children in need.
Previous Sky Shows drew about 40,000 and Spencer expects more to come this year because it aimed to be more family-friendly. More people will likely come for the fireworks, which are expected to start between 9 and 9:30 p.m.
“In years past, it was much more of just a rock show,” Spencer said. “We wanted to create a place where people will come down and get food and watch fireworks, listen to music, ride go-karts and things like that that people can enjoy with their kids. So we picked acts that would be very family-friendly in that kind of way.”