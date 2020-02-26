From dingy dorm rooms to festival main stages and everything in between, the tide is rising for jam band Slack Tide.
Expect it to crest at 7 p.m. Friday in a concert by the band at the Rochester Performance and Arts Center, 32 N. Main St.
Slack Tide, inspired by the Grateful Dead, Phish and the ’90s ska movement, formed in 2015 when founding member Chris Cyrus attended Berklee College of Music. It stared as experiment and improvisation but soon became a staple in Boston’s basement music scene.
After relocating to New Hampshire, Cyrus brought the Slack Tide sound to new audiences, including Newmarket’s the Stone Church and multiple performances at music festivals throughout the region.
Tickets to Friday’s show are $10. There will be a cash bar. Patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For details, visit rochesteroperahouse.com/rpac.