“Diversity in the 603,” a pop-up exhibit of photo portraits by visual artist and middle-school teacher Somayeh Kashi, papers the large windows at 32 N. Main St. in downtown Rochester.
One hundred and 30 faces cover every inch of the story-high glass, pasted from the inside so that their gazes seem to land on the sidewalk and street as people and cars go by. This crowd of posters will stand sentry here throughout May.
It’s the latest in a series of “drive-by” gallery shows in which the Rochester Museum of Fine Art uses city architecture as a backdrop for artists’ voices and visions.
“Somayeh speaks wonderfully about this project on the ‘Creative Guts’ podcast, which is how I found out about her work. We are so glad to be able to bring this work to Rochester,” said Amy Regan, one of the museum’s founders.
Though the exhibit as a whole is compelling — Who are all these people? What are their stories? — it’s how it came together that still sticks with Kashi, a Bow artist and photographer who teaches visual arts at Rundlett Middle School in Concord.
“The magic was in the making,” Kashi, 39, says of an art project that involved 10 teenage students, 110 strangers and the interactions that changed how many of them felt about themselves and one another.
It was an uplifting experience, one that debuted in an exhibit in Concord during the 2019 Concord Multicultural Festival last September. But the project has its roots in a couple of difficult encounters, says Kashi, who was born and raised in the United States by parents who came here from Iran in the late 1970s.
“It was a group setting, and someone asked me if I ate rats in my culture. It was so out of place and odd,” Kashi says, the voice that was buoyant a second ago now somber. “It was a feeling like I’m not the same.”
Six months later, there was another insensitive comment that “threw her over the edge,” she says. Kashi doesn’t say what the remark or query was, only that it was mean-spirited, and that she got very upset. When she spoke out, the group’s reaction surprised her: “They turned on me. They told me it was my responsibility to ‘educate others.’”
But for Kashi, their message was clear — that she had an obligation to address questions and comments about her Middle Eastern ancestry, even if they were offensive.
It took her aback and for the first time made her feel out of place in her own home state.
“I didn’t feel like I belonged any more. It prompted me to do this project,” she says.
Kashi, inspired by the French photographer JR — a 2011 TED talk prize winner who launched the global art project Inside Out to explore themes of identity — decided to put a face to the people who also called Concord, and other areas of New Hampshire, home.
During last summer’s Market Days Festival weekend in Concord, Kashi took portraits of people of wide-ranging ages and ethnicities, while a group of students conducted mini interviews with participants, using the same set of questions — where were they born and raised, where are their parents from, what their biggest hopes and feathers were, what they considered the definition of family to be.
Those exchanges — lasting about five minutes each — were striking, both from how the people opened up about their experiences and lives and how the students connected to the people and their stories, Kashi says.
“I was blown away by the conversations,” she says. “They were so profound.”
“The No. 1 answer about what ‘family’ means to them is that it’s not by blood but someone who is there for you in thick and thin,” Kashi adds. “It was about the same wants, the same needs. They saw them as people with different beginnings but the same reason for wanting to live in Concord. A student interviewing a homeless man wanted to give him a hug afterwards.”
Kashi added QR barcodes to each portrait, which when scanned with a smartphone to link to YouTube recordings of those conversations.
“The QR codes work when you scan them with smartphone. Each links to that individual’s interview,” Regan said.
For information, go to www.youtube.com/channel/UCT7Tlo73c2fEjxBWs_g1krA.
Go to http://www.rochestermfa.org for more details on the Rochester exhibit.
