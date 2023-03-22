 Skip to main content
Sophie B. Hawkins is rocking life with new album and NH tour stop on Friday

  • Updated

It’s been three decades since Sophie B. Hawkins unleashed the provocative hit “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover,” but she’s as tenacious as ever when it comes to her cathartic self expression and convictions.

'Free Myself''

On Friday, platinum-selling artist Sophie B. Hawkins will both release her new album, “Free Myself,” and play Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club in Portsmouth with bandmates Seth Glier and Katie-Marie.

Crafting music “actually calms me and balances me. My healing is my work,” the platinum-selling artist says in an interview ahead of both the release of her new album, “Free Myself,” and a concert at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club in Portsmouth on Friday.

Sophe B. Hawkins

The first single off Sophie B. Hawkins’ album “Love Yourself,” a celebration of self-healing.
Leap of faith

Sophie B. Hawkins executes a leap on stage in her music video for her new single “Better Off Without You.”

