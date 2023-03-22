Sophie B. Hawkins is rocking life with new album and NH tour stop on Friday

It’s been three decades since Sophie B. Hawkins unleashed the provocative hit “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover,” but she’s as tenacious as ever when it comes to her cathartic self expression and convictions.
Crafting music “actually calms me and balances me. My healing is my work,” the platinum-selling artist says in an interview ahead of both the release of her new album, “Free Myself,” and a concert at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club in Portsmouth on Friday.
It’s all part of an evolving journey the longtime advocate for LGBTQ equality hopes will encourage others to be comfortable in their own skin.
There’s a chatty playful side to Hawkins as she shares thoughts about her career.
It’s the same self-aware spunk that shows in a digital Valentine on her Facebook page. Click on an envelope and it opens to an image of her in a glittery, magenta dress with a quote bubble above her head: “I used to say, ‘Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover,’ but now I feel … ‘I’m Better Off Without You.’”
It’s a wink and a nod not only to the hit that went to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 1992 but the second single off her new album. “Better Off Without You” is about betrayal and finding a path after a broken long-term relationship.
“It’s so much more lonely to be in the wrong relationship than to be alone,” says Hawkins, 58, and a mother of two — Dashiell and Esther Ballantine.
She felt adrift when the relationship ended, “but then I suddenly realized, ‘Wait a minute, I’m rocking this. No one is making me feel like crap!”
As she sings in the new single, “I’m in my stride, I got my pride.”
With that wisp of smoke to her voice, she’s leaping on stage and flipping that trademark, wavy mane of hair.
Hawkins, who lives in Connecticut, started touring with fellow multi-instrumentalists Seth Glier and Katie Marie last year on the 30th anniversary of Hawkins’ seminal “Tongues and Tails” album, for which she got a Grammy nomination for best new artist.
Hawkins also scored a lasting hit with “As I Lay Me Down” off her 1994 “Whaler” album.
Her songs have been featured on TV and in films, including “Stranger Things,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Dawson’s Creek” and “The L Word,” and she starred on stage in the musical “Room 105” as the powerhouse rock pioneer Janis Joplin.
She gets a kick out of seeing longtime fans now bringing their own children to shows.
“My fans have grown with me. It’s a journey that intersects.”
Some are keying into the new songs and some treasure signature tunes from earlier years.
Regardless, one of her favorite parts of touring is meeting up with fans after the show at the “merch table,” where they share their own stories and snap up cellphone pix and CDs.
“The whole experience makes you realize, ‘Oh, there’s a purpose to this thing!”