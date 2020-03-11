In honor of the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day, the New Hampshire Theatre Project’s (NHTP) fourth annual Storytelling Festival in Portsmouth is featuring performances and workshops celebrating Celtic stories and music this weekend.
At 8 p.m. Saturday at NHTP’s stage at 959 Islingston St., Diane Edgecomb will perform “An Irish Rhapsody,” accompanied by celtic harper Margot Chamberlain. Edgecomb will conjure Ireland’s storytelling treasures from the humorous “Legend of Knockgrafton” to the haunting “Deirdre of the Sorrows,” a famous Irish romance.
Edgecomb, who has five Storytelling World awards and is a featured teller on NPR, has performed at prestigious venues throughout the country and internationally for more than 25, including the National Storytelling Festival, International Storytelling Center, Scottish International Storytelling Festival and the Kurdish Heritage Library and Museum.
Tickets are $25.
On Sunday at 2 p.m., Sarah Bauhan presents Celtic Music & Stories, accompanied by Kent Allyn on bass and guitar and Jane Orzechowski on fiddle.
Born and raised in the Monadnock Region, Bauhan picked up the tin whistle at 10 and within two years was performing at contra dances with Dudley Laufman’s Canterbury Country Dance Orchestra. She has released five solo albums, including four on her own label, Whistler’s Music: “Chasing the New Moon” (1991), “Broad Waters” (1999), “Lathrop’s Waltz” (2007) and “Elmwood Station” (2017). The Untamed Grasses came out in 1993 on the Alcazar label, and was re-released on Alula Records in 2008.
Tickets are $20.
In addition, there will be a workshop on Irish Music and Storytelling by Regina Delaney, a member of the Hanafin-Cooley branch of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Participants will learn traditional dances, songs and poems, and practice weaving them into Celtic folk tales. Registration fee is $60, wich includes a festival performance and a free workshop admittance for one child ages 6 to 12.