Eunice Kim of Hanover High School created this detailed piece, which tied for first place in the drawing category of a juried exhibition of Upper Valley high school students’ works at the AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon. The students were selected by their art teachers for their outstanding work. The exhibition icnludes a variety of media from clay to wearable art. The exhibition will be on display through Feb. 25 at the gallery at 11 Bank St., Lebanon. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment. For more details, visit avagallery.org or call 603-448-3117.
Finn Boissonneault, of Holderness School, crafted this “Book of Butterflies,” which was named the best in the sculpture category of an exhibit of work by students in New Hampshire and Vermont. It's on view at the AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon.
Charlotte Nunan, of Woodstock Union High School in Vermont, created this image of "Sabrina," which tied for best drawing in an exhibition of regional students' work on view through Feb. 25 at the AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon.
Eunice Kim of Hanover High School created this detailed piece, which tied for first place in the drawing category of a juried exhibition of Upper Valley high school students’ works at the AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon. The students were selected by their art teachers for their outstanding work. The exhibition icnludes a variety of media from clay to wearable art. The exhibition will be on display through Feb. 25 at the gallery at 11 Bank St., Lebanon. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment. For more details, visit avagallery.org or call 603-448-3117.
Provided by AVA Museum and Art Center
Finn Boissonneault, of Holderness School, crafted this “Book of Butterflies,” which was named the best in the sculpture category of an exhibit of work by students in New Hampshire and Vermont. It's on view at the AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon.
Provided by AVA Gallery and Art Center
Charlotte Nunan, of Woodstock Union High School in Vermont, created this image of "Sabrina," which tied for best drawing in an exhibition of regional students' work on view through Feb. 25 at the AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon.
LEBANON -- The AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon is featuring the work of 105 high school students nominated by their art teachers for exceptional work.
Featuring a variety of media from clay to wearable art, the juried pieces will hang through Feb. 25 in several galleries at the center, 11 Bank St.
The artwork came from public, private and vocational schools in the Granite State, including Hanover High School, Holderness School, Kimball Union Academy, Lebanon High School, Mascoma Valley Regional High School, Newport High School, Proctor Academy, Rivendell Academy and Stevens High School.
In Vermont, works were sent in from Sharon Academy, Hartford High School, Thetford Academy and Woodstock Union High School.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment. For more details, visit avagallery.org or 603-448-3117.