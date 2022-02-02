LEBANON -- The AVA Gallery and Art Center in Lebanon is featuring the work of 105 high school students nominated by their art teachers for exceptional work.

Featuring a variety of media from clay to wearable art, the juried pieces will hang through Feb. 25 in several galleries at the center, 11 Bank St.

The artwork came from public, private and vocational schools in the Granite State, including Hanover High School, Holderness School, Kimball Union Academy, Lebanon High School, Mascoma Valley Regional High School, Newport High School, Proctor Academy, Rivendell Academy and Stevens High School.

In Vermont, works were sent in from Sharon Academy, Hartford High School, Thetford Academy and Woodstock Union High School.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment. For more details, visit avagallery.org or 603-448-3117.