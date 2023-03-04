Glenn Dugas
Superintendent Glenn Dugas of Harvey Construction leads a January tour through what soon will be the main lobby of the Nashua Center for the Arts, which is set to open April 1.

 ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER

W ith less than a month to go, the Nashua Center for the Arts is in the final push before an opening celebration on April 1.

“I’m counting down the days,” said real estate developer Richard Lannan, president of Nashua Community Arts, the nonprofit organization formed to support the new entertainment venue.

Balcony view
Upper seats, soundproofing elements and acoustic “clouds” to cover the catwalks above have been installed since this photo was taken in January. Structural elements overhead have been painted black so they meld into the background.
Pieces of the past
Project superintendent Glenn Dugas of Harvey Construction and Judith Carlson of Nashua Community Arts give a January tour of one of what will be a VIP section on the fourth floor of the Nashua Center for the Arts. The painted post is part of the original Dunbarton Building structure that makes up the back half of the venue.
Welcome inside
The yellow-framed oculus over the main entrance of the Nashua Center for the Arts literally is a window into life inside the venue, which is scheduled to start hosting shows in April. For patrons inside, it’s a nice view of the downtown cityscape.
Terrace with a view
A blue sky and the downtown cityscape made for a dramatic view as crews continued work on the terrace, which will feature tables and chairs.