CENTER HARBOR — One section of Chamberlain-Reynolds Memorial Forest is a literal walk through the pages of a children’s adventure book.
All of the pages from “Over and Under the Snow,” written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Christopher Silas Neal, have been enlarged, laminated and installed on stakes along a walking trail.
The book is about a cross-country trip through the woods as skiers learn about how animals living there survive the winter.
Thanks to a health specialist from Vermont and an outdoor enthusiast from Utah, the Squam Lakes Association (SLA) is offering visitors some insight into that journey through Friday.
In 2007, Anne Ferguson, of Montpelier, Vt., a chronic-disease prevention specialist for the State of Vermont, worked with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in her hometown to develop the concept of the StoryWalk.
The idea was to promote literacy, physical activity and outdoor family time. The StoryWalk model since then has been featured in all 50 U.S. states and in a dozen other countries.
A Utah native, Kodi Frost, chose the book for the Lakes Region StoryWalk. Since last November, she’s worked as a Lakes Region Conservation Corps member at the SLA.
“’Over and Under the Snow’ is a really cute story about all the little critters in the forest,” she said. “Just because it’s covered in snow, doesn’t mean the forest has gone to sleep.”
Frost remembers reading “Over and under the Snow” to her nieces and nephews and other children in her care.
“I’ve been out there a couple times and seen families walking and reading and it’s brought tears to my eyes,” she said.
Most of the creatures in the book can be found here in New Hampshire. Overall, the intent behind the StoryWalk at Chamberlain-Reynolds “was to get as many people outside and enjoying the trails even if it’s cold out,” Frost said