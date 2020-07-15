NASHUA
A group of artists in the Gate City share a building, a love of creativity and a hope that they can make it through tough times.
Twelve artists work out of nine studios at what has become known as the Picker Artist building at 3 Pine St.
“We are still here and we really need the support right now,” said jewelry maker Gail Moriarty, one of the managing partners of The Picker Artist LLC and the owner of Colibri Designs.
Moriarty was finishing up a project this week that involved converting a pearl necklace into more than a dozen pairs of pearl earrings for an area family. But business has not been brisk.
“It is extremely slow, and it is very scary,” Moriarty said. “We just keep hoping that it is going to start to improve.”
Mark Frank, co-owner of Renaissance Glassworks, is collecting unemployment for the first time in his career. Still, he said that will soon end and he must figure out a way to boost his business.
“Pretty much we are kind of just floating along. I don’t know what is going to happen. We are getting some money in, but not enough for a paycheck,” said Frank. “I am extremely worried.”
More than 30 percent of his gross sales are from classes, which are on hold because of COVID-19.
Still, he remains optimistic.
“This job is very rewarding and I don’t want to give it up. We do have some work coming in that will pay for our space and utilities, but I just don’t know what the future is going to bring,” he said.
The artists agreed that it is important to remain open, as the arts are a vital part of the community and needed more than ever in these unusual times.
“After all, this is our livelihood,” said Frank.
Cindy Goodman, owner of the All American Quilt Co., said her shop is still very active.
“I have been busy making customer quilts, and I have also had customers ordering fabric. I have actually been extremely busy throughout this whole thing. We haven’t missed a beat,” Goodman said.
Although the doors to her studio remain locked, customers are welcome to come in if they are wearing masks. Goodman has also been able to continue one-on-one quilting classes.
Using her work as a creative outlet has helped her cope throughout the pandemic, she said.
“I don’t know what I would do if I couldn’t quilt,” added Goodman.
The artists welcome visitors most weekdays and on Saturdays; go to one of the building’s two doors and call the phone number on the sign, and someone will let you in.
On Shopify, the group can be found at ShopPickerArtists.com. Email them at hello@pickerartists.com, or call at 930-5080.