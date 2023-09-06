Ken Pietsch says every job has some degree of risk, but being a top-notch aerobatic pilot and comedy stunt performer isn’t for the faint of heart.
The high-flying North Dakota native takes to the skies this weekend as part of the Thunder Over New Hampshire event Saturday and Sunday at Pease Air National Guard Base.
Pietsch assured that no trade secrets will be revealed here, but suffice it to say, the air between what is sleight of hand and what is pure daredevil is invisible to crowds gathered below.
The lineup also includes the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team, New Hampshire AG KC-46A, Vermont Air National Guard F-35a Lightning II, KC-135 Demo Team Fairchild AFB, U.S. Special Operations Command Para Commandos, Rob Holland, P-51C “Mad Max” — Lou Horschel, Smoke-N-Thunder Jet Truck and a pair of “Top Gun” lookalikes as Maverick and Iceman.
As part of Portsmouth’s yearlong 400th celebration of European settlement, the Thunder Over New Hampshire show will feature on-the-ground displays as well as airborne feats, said Herb Gillan, the producer of the event.
Visitors in some cases can walk through some planes and get pictures with the crew.
It’s free to get in; however, guests are required to reserve parking spaces in advance. It’s also an option to use ride-share services for delivery to and from the festival or have friends or family drop people off and then pick them up at the terminal.
Taking flight
Back in 1973 and 1974, Pietsch was a charter pilot at a time when people were especially fearful of planes falling apart and engines falling out.
He wanted to assure people that despite malfunctions, there’s a lot an airplane can do and it’s not always, or even often, that things end in a catastrophic failure.
“I want people to know that anything can happen but it’s not the end of the world if a screw falls out. You can fly pretty good with problems,” he said in a recent interview with the Union Leader.
That includes banking and turning in tough situations when a major flight control system fails.
But there’s a whimsical side to his show as well, which is why he goes by the stage name Chuck Dramamine, a guy who pops what he calls “air sickness pills.”
He pilots a colorful aircraft dubbed Jelly Belly, after the candy company that sponsored him.
There’s one act in which he appears to break into someone else’s air maneuvers and then feigns not to really know how to fly. It’s at this point that the aileron (a hinged flight control segment that forms an edge on each wing) appears to break off. Pietsch cuts off the engine, becomes a glider and does aerobatics all the way down.
“It is a big deal. I’m losing half of the control authority on the roll axis of the airplane. But I do it in a comedic way.”
Usually he doesn’t tell people about what’s going to happen next. “I like to get them by surprise.”
Another trick he’s perfected is called the Death Stick Act, which takes him up 6,000 feet before things go awry.
“That’s what they used to call the propeller stick because it was made out of wood and once it’s dead, it’s not turning. So in other words you’re not developing any power out of it so it goes into a death spin,” he said. “I do aerobatics down to the ground, coast to a stop and hand the broken stick into the outstretched hands of the announcer.”
He does that to demonstrate how an airplane can lose power, but still land.
“It’s the wings that make the airplane fly, not the engine. Nobody knows that really, because of what they see on TV,” he said.
The third act literally is an attempt to land atop a small platform on a moving truck. It depends on weather and wind conditions if that happens. Sometimes it takes three or four attempts, with the plane going sideways to get into position.
“I have about eight inches on each side of the platform,” he said.
When asked how he got so daring, he said it’s not about being brave so much as having decades of experience.
He was born into an aviation family. His father used to spray crops in Minot, North Dakota. He built up an airplane similar to what Pietsch flies now.
Pietsch worked his way from cleaning hangars to being an airline pilot for a major airline at 27 for 28 years.
“Everybody’s got to make a living. That’s just the way it is, he says, summing up a lifetime of flight.
For more information, go to thunderovernew hampshire.com.