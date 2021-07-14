CANTERBURY — The Canterbury Shaker Village’s Sundays in the Summer concert series continues this week with Bee Park and the Hornets, a family-friendly indie band from Maine.
The group’s original music promotes the values of kindness, self-confidence, respect for the environment, and social justice. The performance, which includes puppetry, will have enough energy to get audiences engaged and active.
The show is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. on Sunday on the Village’s Meeting House Green. Suggested donation is $10 per person.
Info: shakers.org or 603-783-9511.