Casino hoping town will vote to OK in-person wagering.
SEABROOK — You can enjoy betting on the Super Bowl next month in style at the former Seabrook Greyhound Park.
After a multimillion-dollar remodeling job, the casino has rebranded itself as The Brook.
The latest addition is an ultramodern race book and sports viewing area called “The Stadium.” It has stadium seating on couches and movie theater-style chairs for people to sit and enjoy watching events on three cinema-size 4K video displays and over 150 televisions.
“It’s the New Hampshire equivalent of the cabana. Instead of poolside, you’re sitting courtside, and we take care of your entire food and beverage experience,” said CEO Andre Carrier of Eureka Casino Resort, a Nevada-based company that includes The Brook.
On Feb. 2, there will be a casino promotion with cash and prizes to help draw people out to watch the Super Bowl. Tailgate foods will be served.
“It will be a great environment for the game,” Carrier said.
During the Super Bowl, people will be betting online. Carrier said they are hoping to become one of the brick-and-mortar locations in the state to offer sports betting with tellers but need approval from Seabrook residents.
Voters in Seabrook will vote on that March 10 at their town meeting.
The latest renovations were revealed last week, and Carrier said the improvements they have made are a hit with longtime customers.
“What we are seeing is our longtime customer is bringing their spouse, and they had not in the past. They’re bringing their children. They are bringing their older grandchildren. That’s been a lot of this week. It’s been a lot of me getting introduced to people in the lives our long-term customers. And that’s really neat,” Carrier said.
Nevada-based Eureka Casino Resorts bought Seabrook Greyhound Park in January of last year. The company was launched in 1997 and in 2015 became Nevada’s first employee-owned hotel-casino company.
Using the charity casino model, 35 percent of all casino revenue goes to local organizations on a rotating basis.
Eureka Casino Resorts was recently named one of the Top 100 Medium Workplaces in America by “Fortune” magazine for a second consecutive year, according to a press release.
Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast on Fox. Halftime performers include Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.