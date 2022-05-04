B e on the lookout for colorful heroes and villains in a couple of Granite State cities on Saturday.
Manchester and Rochester are big players in local celebrations of Free Comic Book Day, when people across the globe snap up the latest adventures from big publishers like DC, Marvel and Dark Horse and mingle with pivotal illustrators and creators in the industry.
And dressing the part of key characters is part of the fun in the cosplay community.
“I’ve been working with Jetpack Comics and Games (of Rochester) since I won the first year of the cosplay competition back in 2016, and it’s always been a treat,” said Sarah Allyson, who grew up in Milton and now lives in Somersworth.
“As a judge, I love looking for the obvious devotion to the character — the attention to small details and the excitement the wearer has. To me the best thing is when a contestant has fun on stage.”
In Rochester, Free Comic Book Day is a collaboration between multiple city and community entities and is organized by Jetpack Comics owner Ralph DiBernardo.
The ballroom at the Governor’s Inn, 78 Wakefield St., serves as a headquarters and convention hall, with vendors, local artists and nationally known comic book creators. That includes Steve Lavigne and Rich Woodall, who will unveil their covers for “Mutant Ninja Turtles: Last Ronin #5.”
In addition to the requisite free comics at participating businesses, there will be a scavenger hunt as well as a 7 p.m. concert by ’80s and ’90s cover band The Toes.
The costume contest, to be judged by area cosplay artists, starts at 4:30 p.m. in the inn’s garage. Usually there are at least 50 competitors, but when Free Comic Book Day was moved from the spring to the end of August for the smaller 2021 observance, “it was so hot that some people in the contest tapped out throughout the day,” Jetpack store manager Rich Brunelle with a laugh. “We’re hoping that a return to May will bring a bigger turnout.”
Allyson, not only a judge but a competitor, will be wearing a costume she created. She discovered a love of stage in high school theater and after pursuing the arts in college, was introduced to cosplay. She was immediately hooked.
“I made amazing friends, and made costumes I’ve never dreamed of being able to, done some commissions and built up my self-confidence in ways I am so thankful for.”
Another judge for the Rochester contest, a Granite State resident who goes by the name Khepera in cosplay circles, said she grew up in a Mormon family in Utah, though she doesn’t practice the religion. As a child, she came across books on Egyptian culture, mythology and symbolism in the library and it sparked a fascination that now plays into her own costume creations and portrayals.
She looks for performance and personality in cosplay contestants, who come out on stage one at a time to demonstrate a bit of flair.
“It’s the difference between dressing up as a vampire or dressing up as Bella Lugosi (the actor who brought Count Dracula to life in the 1931 horror classic). It’s in how you portray it,” she said.
In Manchester
Double Midnight Comics also is dressing up for its festivities at its flagship location at 245 Maple St., where a pair of movie vehicles — a “Jurassic Park” Jeep and a Gotham City police car from “Batman” lore – will serve as sentry on Saturday.
“It’s almost like a block party,” said Chris Proulx, one of the store’s owners. “We have prizes for the first 100 in line.”
He’s hoping for a return to pre-pandemic times when “hard-core” fans would arrive several days early to claim a spot in line until Saturday morning, Proulx said.
By the 10 a.m. start, “there was usually a line stretched down the plaza. There are people who drive here from all over,” he said.
The always colorful cosplay group photo is set for 2 p.m.
One of this year’s sought-after comic titles is the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series’ “The Last Ronin,” and guest artists in Manchester will include Ben Bishop (of “Mutant Ninja Turtles” fame), along with Sara Richard (“My Little Pony Artist”), Emily Drouin, founder of Kids Con New England, and Joseph Schmalke (“The Electric Black” with Rich Woodall, and “We Don’t Kill Spiders”).
Meanwhile, Proulx said those who want a lower-key experience while collecting free comics and browsing store inventory, including families with small children or those with sensory issues, can head to an open house at Double Midnight’s Concord location, 341 Loudon Road.
For updates on Saturday’s schedules, go to www.freecomicbookday.com, www.jetpackcomics.com or www.dmcomics.com.