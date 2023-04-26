NASHUA — Symphony NH, billed as the oldest professional orchestra in the country, is celebrating a century of music by recreating its very first concert — to the day.
“Momentum! 100 Year Anniversary Concert” starts at 4 p.m. Saturday at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main St.
It will feature a movement from Franz Schubert’s “Unfinished” symphony and the Johann Strauss piece “On the Beautiful Danube,” both of which were on the lineup at the symphony’s inaugural show in 1923.
In addition, renowned cellist Amit Peled, who performed Dvorák’s Cello Concerto with the group in 2001, returns to help mark the organization’s milestone.
Another highlight is New Hampshire Poet Laureate Alexandria Peary’s unveiling of a poem penned in honor of the symphony’s long-standing presence in the Granite State.
Peary said it’s the organization’s “forward-thinking” approach that fueled her decision to pen a piece.
In 2012, the organization — initially a Nashua-centered performance group — was rebranded as Symphony NH to reflect its further reach at venues and in communities throughout the state.
Now its focus is “the next 100 years,” said Laura Grant, spokesperson for the symphony.
The symphony performs masterworks, rare gems, contemporary compositions and popular works in classical, jazz and pop genres.
It’s also experienced pivotal times in its history, including the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression and World War II.
For her part, Peary, who lives in Londonderry, a few miles from Robert Frost’s homestead, loved the challenge of crafting a new piece “because it threw some difficulty my way — the sense of being conscious of the future.”
The poet, who earned a doctorate in English from the University of New Hampshire and was named poet laureate of New Hampshire in 2019, has dealt with social issues through her writing, from the opioid crisis to mindfulness and self expression as tools to work through stress.
Her poetry collections include “Fall Foliage Called Bathers & Dancers,” “Lid to the Shadow,” “Control Bird Alt Delete,” “The Water Draft” and “Battle of Silicon Valley at Daybreak.”
She teaches in the English Department at Salem State University in Massachusetts.
Conductor Roger Kalia will helm the show, which will be followed by a gala and dinner with special guests.
Tickets to Saturday’s Spectacle Live event range from $12 to $52.