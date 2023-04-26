Alexandria Peary

Alexandria Peary, current poet laureate of New Hampshire, will unveil a poem written for Symphony NH’s 100-year celebration Saturday at the Nashua Center for the Arts.

 JANE BUTTON

NASHUA — Symphony NH, billed as the oldest professional orchestra in the country, is celebrating a century of music by recreating its very first concert — to the day.

“Momentum! 100 Year Anniversary Concert” starts at 4 p.m. Saturday at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main St.