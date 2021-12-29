The uptick of COVID-19 in New Hampshire has Symphony NH is putting live performances on hold.

The symphony is pushing off this week’s tribute to five decades of “Music of James Bond,” as well as a night of Brahms Saturday, Jan. 29.

Both were to have taken place at the Keefe Center for the Arts, the 98-year-old symphony’s home venue.

The symphony initially went to largely virtual programming in March 2020, before returning to in-person shows starting Oct. 9 of this year.

So far, March and April programming dates still are listed on Symphony NH’s social media sites, and hopes are that the postponed shows can be rescheduled.