Symphony NH pulls back from performances in wake of uptick of COVID cases in NH Staff Report Dec 29, 2021 1 hr ago

The uptick of COVID-19 in New Hampshire has Symphony NH is putting live performances on hold.The symphony is pushing off this week's tribute to five decades of "Music of James Bond," as well as a night of Brahms Saturday, Jan. 29.Both were to have taken place at the Keefe Center for the Arts, the 98-year-old symphony's home venue.The symphony initially went to largely virtual programming in March 2020, before returning to in-person shows starting Oct. 9 of this year.So far, March and April programming dates still are listed on Symphony NH's social media sites, and hopes are that the postponed shows can be rescheduled.