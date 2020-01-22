CONCORD — See stage highlights from the past year and find out who will take home top honors at the 18th annual New Hampshire Theatre Awards at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Center for the Arts.
Daniel Adams, Andrew Gibson, Matt Kaiser, Nora McBurnett, Donna O’Bryant and Beth Schwartz will host the event, which is presented by the New Hampshire Theatre Alliance and pays tribute to all facets of the community and professional theater, encompassing acting, directing, producing, costuming, choreography, and lighting, scenic and sound design in musicals, dramas and comedies.
Look for a packed Performance Ensemble featuring Daniel Adams, Adam Beauparlant, Kayleen Bertrand, Christie Conticchio, Tia DiMicelli, Lauren-Shelby Douglas, Jonathan Flower, Kate Flower, Connor Forbes, Angelo Gentile, Andrew Gibson, Katie Griffiths, Cady Hickman, Alex Hunton, Rose Marie Joly, Mykaila Judge, Matt Kaiser, Madison MacNeill, Nora, McBurnett, Donna O’Bryant, Sheree Owens, Jennifer Schaffner, Beth Schwartz, Samantha Searles, David Sheehy and Eric Skoglund.
Tickets are $38.50 to $50.
For information, go to ccanh.com.