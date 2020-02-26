The cast of “Mamma Mia!” is having the time of their lives in rehearsals ahead of today’s 7:30 p.m. opening show at The Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester.
The production centers on the soon-to-be wed Sophie, who hopes solve the mystery of who her biological father is. She brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago to find answers.
Swedish supergroup ABBA’s timeless songs, including “Dancing Queen,” “Take A Chance On Me” and “Mamma Mia,” propel the tale of love, laughter and friendship.
The show runs through March 29. Go to palacetheatre.org or call 668-5588.