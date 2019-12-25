New Hampshire State Parks is inviting people to celebrate New Year’s Day by taking a hike.
Five sites will host hikes free of charge to the public on Wednesday, Jan. 1: Milan Hill State Park, Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey, Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, the Flume Gorge at Franconia Notch State Park in Lincoln, and Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown.
Registration for First Day Hikes will run from 12 to 2 p.m. Hikes commence at 12 and continue to 4 p.m. For information, go to www.nhstateparks.org/news-events/first-day-hike.
This is the 10th year New Hampshire has participated in the First Day Hikes program.