CORNISH — Take a snow stroll through history at the Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blow-Me-Down Farm.
The event, part of a winter series of programs dedicated to recreation, science and art, is a chance to see what drew artists far and wide to this corner of the Granite State starting in the late 1890s and leading to the celebrated artists’ community known as the Cornish Colony.
In 1882, Charles Beaman, a New York City lawyer and patron of the arts, purchased the farm and named it after a nearby brook, according to the National Park Service. In addition to building his cottage and a three-story barn, Beaman developed orchards and gardens. He leased what is now the national historic site to sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens and his family, and purchased adjacent properties that were later sold to friends and artists who came to the region to experience the dramatic landscapes. Over time, the evolving community became known as the Cornish Colony. Today the farm is owned by Saint-Gaudens Memorial, a nonprofit partner of the Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site.
There is no fee for Saturday’s hike, which begins on the east side of Route 12A, just north of the main Saint-Gaudens site (139 Saint-Gaudens Road). For details, go to nps.gov/saga or call 675-2175.