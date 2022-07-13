Tamworth museum mixes hikes with goats and country-doctor lore

TAMWORTH
S cenes of past and present blend in the hallways, lanes and barns at the nearly 100-acre Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm in Tamworth Village.
At first glance, it’s a quirky mix, with the echoes of generations in an incongruous swirl. Take the most inclusive tour at this stop on the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail and you’ll go from displays of medical history and herbal remedies in tall, glass-fronted wooden cabinets to a heady 1960s-era bathroom complete with pink wall tile topped by bold, flower-poweresque wallpaper.
It feels like overlapping scenes in a multi-generational movie, except that the soundtrack playing across the 100-acre property is a mix of moos, bleats and squawks, because the homestead also carries on a long tradition of being a working farm.
All these pieces — the museum’s two historic homes, barnyard chores and choruses, and the picturesque rural property itself, with views of Mount Chorcorua and the Ossipee Mountain Range — help tell a story about two country doctors — Edwin Remick and his son Edwin Crafts Remick, who was known as “Doc.” Between the two of them, they treated patients in the region for 99 years, from 1894 to 1993.
“It must have been amazing for (them) to see all the changes in medicine in their individual lifetimes — all that changed in one little house in Tamworth, New Hampshire,” says Jim Cruickshank, the museum’s program director, referring to what is known as the Captain Enoch Remick house on the homestead.
Clinically speaking
Cruickshank is standing in front of a timeline that hangs on the wall in the entryway of the 1808 house whose first floor once housed the Remicks’ medical practice.
The chart highlights just what advancements had — or hadn’t been — made in medicine, not only as each doctor launched their careers but worked through evolving concepts of infection, diagnosis and treatment over the decades.
“I really want to push back on the idea that it was backwoods or rudimentary,” Cruickshank says of medical practices of yesteryear. “It was all encompassing, from the cradle to the grave.”
The elder Remick earned his medical degree in 1894, with discoveries in aspirin, X-rays and blood types soon to make entrances in the industry. In 1904, after he came to own the Captain Enoch Remick House, he opened a practice there, turning downstairs rooms into office, pharmacy, waiting room and triage and treatment areas.
“It was definitely a rough and tumble lifestyle,” Cruickshank says of the first-generation Remick being the sole doctor in the community for years.
Appointments were in timed blocks so often patients could be lined up in chairs and up the treads of the stairs waiting for their turn.
But if someone were in trouble in the middle of the night, they would run up to the house and holler into a speaking tube running into the home. Hopefully the echo of the shouts in the hallway would rouse the doctor from his quarters on the second floor. Later, when the home was electrified, doorbells and then telephones took the place of that speaking tube.
But through it all, house calls and the inherent travel were demanding facets of a country doctor’s life, whether via horse, carriage or eventually automobile.
There are stories of the 1918 flu pandemic and the days at a time that Remick would spend on the road.
The second-generation Remick, who was a young child when his mother died, grew up accompanying his father on many a house call. Doc graduated from the University of New Hampshire and then earned his medical degree from Tufts University in 1929 — the same year as the stock market crash.
After World War II, a ground-breaking wave of antiseptic-driven approaches arose, including disposable syringes, gloves and Band-Aids.
Doc lived with his wife, Marion — his childhood sweetheart — in a second-floor apartment in a nearby house, for a time sharing the building with farm workers who lived on the first and third floors of what used to be the summer hotel, the Swift River House.
Today the building is the site’s museum center, but the intact, modest living quarters upstairs are a humanizing snapshot of the couple’s lives and personalities, from that kitschy bathroom to the hand-painted splotches of color on the wall of the den to an evident love of cats, race horses and the Boston Red Sox.
And the squeaky floor boards under tour-goers’ feet make a perfect segue into the barnyard critters, who vie for attention outside.
Hikes with goats?
The property, explains intern Kailey Deighan of Ossipee in a subsequent tour of the barns and pens, started out as a “gentleman’s farm” in the 1790s, meaning agriculture wasn’t the sole food source for people living here, and transitioned into a more production-heavy venture in the 19th century.
Both the elder Remick, who died in 1935, and Doc, who died in 1993, followed agricultural pursuits here, and that practice continues, thanks to a trust Doc left for preservation of the site’s history and traditions.
Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm opened in 1996. The farm includes a milk house that was part of Doc’s Hillsdale Dairy business and a sugar house where maple syrup is made. People can buy cows’ and goats’ milk, beef, lamb, pork, chicken and eggs at the Remick Store.
But the breeds being raised here are a big draw for visiting kids and adults alike. One of the most popular programs offered on the grounds this year is a trail hike with goats. (It’s as simple — and adorable — as it sounds.)
In general, there are fees and registration requirements for activities and tours, some focusing on the medical aspect of the site and some on agricultural perspectives.
However, it’s free or by donation to visit the spruced-up first floor of the museum center, which recently added exhibits about the farm, the medical practice and tourism in Tamworth, or to go “farmsploring” on self-guided jaunts of on and off-site trails, do some bird-watching and linger for picnic-perfect settings.