It’s not just the New Zealand accent that comes as a surprise.
It’s the fact that Tape Face, who silently created a stir on “America’s Got Talent” before landing a long-standing gig on the Las Vegas strip, is talking at all.
In interviews with the Union Leader in 2017 and 2019, Tape Face, aka Sam Wills, playfully answered questions via email, but he’s found his voice since then. In a recent phone chat, Wills amiably shared thoughts about his wide-eyed and spiky-haired stage character, who makes two tour stops in New Hampshire this week.
The professional mime laughs when admitting the reason he taped up his face in the first place: He tended to talk too much.
Back in his street busking days, he did a lot of circus side-show stunts that made it essential to talk passersby into becoming part of the antics.
Now that he’s six years into a residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, people know to expect the unexpected, and wonder if they’ll be plucked from the audience to help set up and carry out various gags, challenges or flights of imagination.
Some people are struck by stage fright while others play into the act.
Both allow for comedic moments and a sense that everyone in the room is rooting for success.
“I want you to achieve this. This is what I’m aiming for. I just need to move you into position and set you up, teach you the instructions and just go for it. (Participants) leave the stage the hero.”
In on the jokeWills’ silly scenarios weren’t internationally known before he made it to “America’s Got Talent” in 2016. Initially the audience and judges Howie Mandel, Melanie B. and Heidi Klum didn’t know what to make of him. There was an awkward pause when he sheepishly indicated he couldn’t answer any questions due to the now trademark tape stretching across the lower part of his face.
That quickly led to laughs after he reached into his messenger bag of props, slipped on oven mitts decorated with pasted-on eyes and turned them to face one another for a dramatic lip-sync of the ballad “Endless Love” by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. Through it all, Tape Face’s eyes and eyebrows reflected the shock and discomfort at finding himself in the middle of the mitt creatures’ passionate moment.
Tape Face is equal parts mime, clown and a kid trying to crack up his ever-expanding circle of friends.
“I consider the character to be about nine or 10 years old and just playing games,” Wills says.
The characteristic black-rimmed eye makeup was inspired in part by practicality.
“We were doing tour shows in the UK and some of the venues we were playing were really, really big spaces. We discovered that putting the (black-rimmed) eye makeup on helped my eyes pop even more.”
Wills also is a fan of filmmaker Tim Burton’s films, especially “Beetlejuice,” which stars Michael Keaton as an undead troublemaker trying to weasel his way back into the land of the living, and “Edward Scissorhands,” featuring Johnny Depp as a misunderstood and bewildered young man unprepared to navigate everyday tasks and interactions since he has sharp blades in place of fingers. Both actors sport black makeup around the eyes to give them the appearance of being hollowed out and animated at the same time.
To get into the guise of Tape Face, Wills has a couple of pre-show rituals.
First, he likes to hide a bit of gaffer tape — the sticky stuff usually used to mark spots where performers, props, scene and scene pieces are to be positioned during shows — in the venue.
“It’s like a good-luck thing. If I’m taped up and the venue’s taped up, then nothing can go wrong.”
He also likes to listen to a 90-second atmospheric piece of music, “Ava,” by Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow from the 2015 soundtrack of the artificial-intelligence thriller “Ex Machina.”
“It’s just really quiet and calming, and really chilled out. It’s really easy (from there) to drop into character on stage,” he says.
Some people look for the bigger build-ups, but Wills often enjoys the smaller moments.
“Personally, I really enjoy those little subtle tiny gags, even if only one person laughs. That laugh is monstrous for me. That one person clapping,” he says, amusement in his voice.
Either way, the satisfaction of winning over an audience, with the help from show-goers themselves, is the best part.
Spoiler alert: His smile may be hidden, but Wills’ is happy about the turns his career has taken.
It’s why there’s actually more than one Tape Face.
In fact at one time there were three, and for one stretch of shows Tape Face was performing on three different continents at the same time.
Wills likens his approach to the Blue Man Group model: The stage paint and framework of the show is the face of the act, rather than a performers’ own features.
It’s also the reason Wills can head out on the road for his current tour while his residency back in Nevada continues with a performer Wills dubbed “T2” at center stage.
“We (found) a young improv actor from New York who managed to look quite a lot like me, and we worked with him just a little over two years, training him. He learned all of my body language, my movements, my subtleties, so if you watch the shows side by side, everything from the moving props on stage to little (Tape Face) ticks are the same.”