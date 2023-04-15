Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles begin

Ralph Di Bernardo, owner of Jetpack Comics, holds a print of the early concept artwork for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in his Rochester store on April 6. Di Bernardo was an early financial backer of the first Ninja Turtles comic book.

 MARK BOLTON/Union Leader

The site where two fledgling artists created Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is now a vacant lot. Soon it will be home to a manhole cover.

Time to yell “Cowabunga!”

A manhole for the Turtles

James Lane of Dover sits near 25 Union St. in Dover on April 6 with his dog, Millie, near where he hopes a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” commemorative manhole cover will be installed. Lane was walking with Millie in November 2020 when he came up with the idea of commemorating Dover’s connection with the comic, TV and movie superheroes.
Turtles on display

Ralph Di Bernardo, owner of Jetpack Comics, stands at the "The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" merchandise display inside the store in Rochester on April 6.