Ben Kezar of Valley View Maple Farm in Springfield was a bit skeptical when he heard about maple syrup aged in bourbon barrels.
He and his wife, Gaetane, previously tried their own infused iterations of their syrup, including batches infused with blueberry and cinnamon. “People bought it once, and that was it,” he recalled.
But when he got an email from an outfit in Pennsylvania that sold used bourbon barrels, Kezar decided to order one. The shipping cost was astronomical — “We almost had to mortgage the farm,” he says — but Kezar was determined to get something for his expense. So he filled the one barrel with fresh maple syrup, let it sit for six months, bottled it and put it on the shelves.
And people loved it. “It was hot. It sold. They came back for more,” Kezar said.
With 40 gallons of maple sap producing one gallon of syrup, New Hampshire maple producers are looking for ways to maximize those warm days, cool nights and frenzied labor. They’re making the most of maple with innovative products and uses.
Kezar worked one season with the overpriced bourbon barrel before meeting a man at a craft fair in Hampton Falls. Through that random encounter, Kezar found a local distillery selling used bourbon barrels at a far more reasonable cost.
Kezar was sold. He contacted his marketing gurus — a young couple in northern Vermont who do his flyers and other merchandising — and they came up with a bottle shaped like a bourbon flask.
“It is selling like hotcakes,” Kezar said. “You can taste the bourbon flavor, but it’s not overpowering.”
The Kezars’ son-in-law, a professional chef, uses the bourbon maple on barbecued ribs, he said.
The Kezars also make their own maple candy, maple cream and maple jelly, and they sell maple horseradish mustard and maple barbecue sauce made by another vendor. They offer several gift packages, one with their own pancake mix, and a “Bean Supper” box with a sack of dried beans and a bottle of maple syrup.
Diversifying pays
Liz McNamara also knows the value of diversifying. Mac’s Maple and Dairy, the Plainfield farm she runs with family members, has to provide for her father and uncle, two cousins and two brothers.
It’s a family affair, she said. “For us, agriculture is what we do. And value-added products mean the farm can sustain all of us.” The family runs a dairy, bottling their milk in glass bottles; they have a beef herd and chickens. And there’s the maple.
McNamara rattled off a list of the family’s maple products: regular syrup, granulated sugar, candy, cream, cotton candy, kettle corn, maple butter and a maple ice cream they make with their own milk. “It’s the best thing on the farm,” she said.
Then there’s bourbon-barrel syrup, which had its genesis through a friend of her cousin. “They had a craft brewery in Georgia, and they wanted to do bourbon maple beer,” McNamara recalled. “We worked with them to develop an aged maple syrup they could use in a beer.”
The idea caught on with the clan, and they began shipping bourbon barrels up from Georgia and aging syrup in them. It’s become popular with customers, who, McNamara said, use it for everything from straight on pancakes to marinating fish.
“One man,” she said, “just drinks it straight, pouring a little over the rocks. We don’t ask.”
The staff at Mac’s is constantly experimenting with new products, in order that more of them can stay on the farm. McNamara tried a bourbon barrel maple cream, thinking, “It would be great on our doughnuts.” But the bourbon flavor didn’t come through.
She also hasn’t perfected a recipe for the clear, hard “sucker” type candies, noting that she wants her maple lollipops to be pure maple, and she’s trying to make them without corn syrup.
A local restaurant uses Mac’s syrup on its pancakes and waffles, and bottles a barbecue sauce that the farm in turn sells on its shelves. “I make my own at home, for fun, and I also make my own maple granola,” she said.
She’ll keep playing with maple, noting that “maple has great qualities, and it’s fun to work with.”
One of the questions Ben Kezar is often asked is always just how much bourbon is in the bourbon-barrel maple, and just how much it will affect the consumer.
“There is no alcohol left,” he said, by the time the syrup hits the bottle.
But after six months of bonding between maple and barrel, he added, “you take out the bung (the stopper used to seal a barrel), you stick your nose in, and it’s almost a buzz.”
McNamara agreed. “When you first open the barrel, it brings tears to your eyes. It’s that powerful.”
For more information, visit www.valleyviewmaplefarm.com or www.macsmaple.com.