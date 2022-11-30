'Elf the Musical'

Two historic New Hampshire theaters have opened their doors to the magic of the holiday season with big-scale musicals that both tug on the heartstrings and put the merry in Christmas.

One follows an endearingly over-enthused elf who really likes candy, Santa Claus and singing loud for all to hear and the other is a cheap, grouchy businessman who is about to find out that goodwill isn’t as reprehensible as it sounds.