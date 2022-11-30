Two historic New Hampshire theaters have opened their doors to the magic of the holiday season with big-scale musicals that both tug on the heartstrings and put the merry in Christmas.
One follows an endearingly over-enthused elf who really likes candy, Santa Claus and singing loud for all to hear and the other is a cheap, grouchy businessman who is about to find out that goodwill isn’t as reprehensible as it sounds.
Both are holiday gems with feel-good notes, especially set inside storied theaters with more than a century of their own traditions — the 108-year-old Palace Theatre in downtown Manchester and the 144-year-old Music Hall in downtown Portsmouth.
‘Elf the Musical’Reprising a 2018 collaboration with the Ogunquit Playhouse of Maine, The Music Hall in Portsmouth is hosting “Elf the Musical” with many of the cast members who made such an impression the first time around. That includes Broadway veteran Steven Booth and Diana Huey, who starred as Ariel in the U.S. tour of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
Booth once again is the exuberant Buddy the Elf in a stage show based on the now classic 2003 movie starring comic actor Will Ferrell.
Those are big elf shoes to fill, but Booth is a standout as the earnest and childlike elf.
Still, it takes a lot of energy to spread that kind of Christmas joy.
“I didn’t think that four years down the road I’d be back. I was so happy to get the phone call. Although I did have to remind myself of the exhaustion that comes with playing Buddy,” he says laughing. “I’m four years older now, and we’ve added a child to the family, so I’m a father of two. But I think this body can still do it.”
Booth, who grew up in the Northern Idaho and now lives in Manhattan, performed lead roles in Broadway productions of “School of Rock,” “Glory Days” and “Avenue Q,” as well as national tours of “Kinky Boots” and “Happy Days.”
But Booth considers a certain over-sized elf who has trouble fitting into life at the North Pole the most fun to portray. He captures Buddy’s wide-eyed eagerness as he discovers some confusing but delightful truths.
“Buddy not trying to get laughs. He truly believes what he believes. He’s the bright-eyed, happy-go-lucky guy. He jumps on board with everything. I mean, Santa sends him off from the North Pole on an iceberg to find his dad in New York City, and he’s game for it all.”
Booth in real life doesn’t ascribe to Buddy’s concept of the main food groups — candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup, but he does sing loud for all to hear and have a bit of that elf-at-heart optimism. The self-professed “goofball” likes making people laugh, and it shows in Booth’s enduringly earnest mannerisms and reactions on stage.
“Buddy is always kind of leaning forward, on his toes and ready to jump into whatever fun thing is next. He’s like a little puppy dog going for whatever is shiny.”
Another bright spot in the show is Huey, who grew up north of Seattle and lives in New York. She plays Buddy’s fellow Macy’s employee and would-be girlfriend, Jovie (played in the movie by Zooey Deschanel.)
In the musical version, Jovie is a sassier character.
“She’s darker in the musical. She lives in the East Village, wears a short skirt, tights and a leather jacket and works at Macy’s over the frenetic holiday season. She’s basically so over all the holiday cheer,” Huey said.
Huey gives the fleshed-out role an added arc about the importance of Christmas cheer.
“It’s silly and funny, but then so heartwarming,” she said.
Huey’s previous credits include the lead role of Ariel in the U.S. National Tour of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” and she’s been part of several world and U.S. premieres of Pasek and Paul’s “James And The Giant Peach,” Anchuli Felicia King’s “White Pearl” and Michael Arden’s production of “Maybe Happy Ending.”
On screen she has been featured in “Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens,” Netflix’s “It’s Bruno,” and TNT’s “Leverage” and “The Glee Project.”
‘A Christmas Carol’Decked out in holiday finery, the Palace Theatre feels like a family reunion, blurring the line between longtime audience members who greet one another and look for familiar faces on stage.
The production is woven deep into the Queen City community, and especially dear to Carl Rajotte, the Palace Theatre’s artistic director, whose first job at the venue 20 years ago was to retool a conventional spoken-word version of Ebenezer Scrooge’s tale into a grand musical.
“The goal was to have everybody leaving happy and feeling the Christmas spirit,” he recalled. “But I had lost my mom at Christmas two years before, so I was really Scrooge when it came to Christmas. I didn’t want to celebrate it. This hit me like a brick wall.”
To work through some of that weight, he revisited some of his own memories of Christmases past.
“I went into my basement that August that I was hired and set up a Christmas tree in the corner and just went through photo albums of Christmas time when I was very, very little.”
Rajotte wound up writing the script from the perspective of a youth, since the holidays often bring out the inner child in people.
“That show changed my life from then. It brought back the Christmas spirit,” he said.
It’s been a November-December staple ever since, though pandemic-related issues led to the cancellation of 2020 shows and then a smaller-scale production in 2021.
This year’s “A Christmas Carol,” the theater’s 19th rendition, is a return to the large-scale format.
Mark Nichols and Mark Willis are splitting time as Scrooge in public and school performances.
“Both have played scrooge in the past. Mark Nichols was actually my first Scrooge 20 years ago. In the last five years he’s been playing the narrator, but I wanted to change some things up so he’s back as Scrooge and loving every second of it,” Rajotte said.
Overall, audiences tend to be a bit different than the usual theater crowd who may come to a variety of productions throughout the year.
“Our ‘Christmas Carol’ audiences come to the theater once or twice a year but that’s because it’s become a tradition for them. I love that idea, that the tradition continues and we welcome back that same family every single year,” he said.
Planning for “A Christmas Carol” starts in the summer months, when slight tweaks are made to the production.
They’re slight because longtime show-goers have a bit of a proprietary connection to the familiar dialogue, gestures and story line by heart. They appreciate an updated reference here or there but wouldn’t take kindly to major deviations.
“It’s like they are the director as well. They can pick out those improvements or changes we’ve made each year. But I can tell you if we changed it a lot they probably would be very upset.”