The Big Tuna, a portable printing press crafted by a New England-based arts company called BIG INK, produces a largescale paper work of art by Janie Kinnane at Dedee Shattuck Gallery in Westport, Mass.
The Big Tuna, a portable printing press crafted by a New England-based arts company called BIG INK, produces a largescale paper work of art by Janie Kinnane at Dedee Shattuck Gallery in Westport, Mass.
Provided by BIG INK
A woodblock by artist Amy Allison Turpin gets inked and transferred onto paper as part of a print-making process on BIG INK’s largescale printing press dubbed The Big Tuna.
Provided by BIG INK
The Big Tuna, a portable printing press created by BIG INK, reels off largescale versions of area artists’ block prints.
PORTSMOUTH — You can catch the Big Tuna, a portable print press whose girth inspired its name, in action as it reels off large-scale works by 20 Seacoast-area artists Saturday and Sunday at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan St.
BIG INK, a New England-based arts business, is teaming up with 3S Artspace for a third time.
Each selected artist started work on their extra-large woodblocks in June using traditional Japanese chisels. BIG INK Director Lyell Castonguay has been guiding them through online instruction.
All the work leads up to a two-day public demonstration this weekend as the press produces paper prints from the woodblocks — essentially giant wooden stamps up to 4 feet by 8 feet, Castonguay said.
“Seeing woodblocks printed at this scale is impressive,” Castonguay. “(It’s) like magic. The woodblock is inked, sent through the press, and an image appears on the paper. It’s like watching a rabbit pulled out of a hat.”
BIG INK in 2016 raised $13,000 to build a traveling printing press, which could be assembled in museums, universities, art centers, galleries and beyond. The company tours the country hosting workshops with the press.
3S will be open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. There will be a hands-on community art-making activity.
There also will be an exhibit of large woodblock prints from previous demonstrations on view and available for purchase.
This year is BIG INK’s largest gathering at 3S to date, Castonguay said.
The slate will feature appearances and works by Matthew Pearsall, Andrew Mertinooke, Marcia Wood Mertinooke, Kelsie Becker, Liv Stanislas, Mary Mead, Aurora Goodland, Gretchen Hill Woodman, Ryan Kalentkowski and Kate Knox on Saturday.
Sunday’s participating artists are Christine Robinson, Richard Deon, Ralph Robinson, Heather Hernon, Edie Locke, Linda Behar, Laura Harper Lake, Scott Schnepf, H. Duane Claussen and Lisa Houck.