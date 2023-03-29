Above, the Easter Bunny and a color-coordinating visitor in a pink hat and coat strike a pose in a picture-taking session at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s annual kick-off to spring. Forgoing a handshake, the Easter Bunny gives a pat on the head to a young visitor, who reaches toward one of the celebrated bunny’s ears at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire in Londonderry.
SCOTT A. SMITH
AVIATION MUSEUM OF NH
AVIATION MUSEUM OF NH
It may not be green outside, but spring is getting a colorful welcome this weekend with the first of many multi-colored egg hunts and Easter Bunny visits.
Here are some of the ways the Granite State plans to enjoy some fun, sun and, of course, candy.
Easter Bunny hops a plane
LONDONDERRY — The celebrated rabbit arrives at the Aviation Museum in an RV-12iS aircraft built by Manchester School of Technology students at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Manchester Airport Fire Department will serve up a water cannon salute.
The Easter Bunny will greet kids/families, pose for photos and give out treats, including chocolate Easter eggs from Granite State Candy Shoppe.
There is no admission fee, but arrive by 10:30 a.m. to allow time to find a parking spot and head to the museum grounds, 27 Navigator Road.
In the event of inclement weather, the Easter Bunny will arrive by firetruck and greet fans in the Aviation Museum’s garage and workshop area.
Visitors can also tour the Aviation Museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Regular admission fees apply — $10 for ages 13 to 64; $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and seniors 65 and older as well as active/retired military. Admission is waived for children 5 and under.